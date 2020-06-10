Condividi

Tamburi sale nel capitale del gruppo Sesa

Tip sale oltre il 20% nel capitale di ITH, società che a sua volta controlla il gruppo Sesa, attivo nel settore dell’Information Technology per le imprese – L’operazione avverrà tramite la sottoscrizione di un aumento di capitale

Tamburi Investment Partners (Tip) ha aumentato dal 15 al 20,64% la propria quota nel capitale di ITH, società che a sua volta controlla il gruppo Sesa, attivo nel settore dell’Information Technology per le imprese. “Ad esito dell’esercizio delle opzioni, già incluse negli accordi del luglio 2019 e scadenziate per il 2022 – si legge in una nota – la quota di Tip salirà successivamente al 21,48%”.

L’operazione avverrà tramite la sottoscrizione di un aumento di capitale in denaro di ITH. L’obiettivo è rafforzare l’alleanza stretta circa un anno fa tra Tip e i soci di controllo di Sesa per “consentire al gruppo di avanzare nel proprio percorso di crescita continua e sostenibile, anche attraverso progressive aggregazioni – prosegue la nota – per incrementare ulteriormente le proprie quote di mercato nel settore dell’Information Technology” italiano ed europeo.

Entrano nel capitale di ITH – ciascuno con lo 0,51% – anche Marco e Leonardo Bassilichi, imprenditori già partner di Sesa nel nuovo settore Base Digitale, specializzato in servizi per il settore finanziario.

Nel dettaglio, ITH detiene il 52,8% del capitale di Sesa e a valle di questa operazione l’azionista HSE, che raggruppa i soci fondatori e il management del gruppo Sesa, possiederà circa il 75% del capitale di ITH, “confermando così il proprio impegno – si legge ancora nella nota – in una prospettiva di lungo termine e di crescita continua e sostenibile”.

Sesa ha prodotto ricavi consolidati per 1,775 miliardi di euro nell’esercizio chiuso lo scorso 30 aprile (+14,4% su base annua), dà lavoro a oltre 2.500 persone ed è quotata a Piazza Affari. Nell’ultimo anno, anche a seguito dell’ingresso di Tip, Sesa ha concluso otto operazioni di acquisizione per un volume di affari incrementale complessivo di circa 100 milioni di euro.

A fine mattinata il titolo in Borsa del gruppo Sesa cede l’1,1%, a 52,10 euro, mentre quello di Tip viaggia in rosso dell’1,4%, a 6,12 euro.

