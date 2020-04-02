Condividi

Svolta petrolio, i titoli energetici spingono le Borse

Il presidente Trump ha annunciato un possibile accordo tra Russia e Arabia Saudita e il greggio è immediatamente salito a doppia cifra – A Piazza Affari svettano Saipem, Tenaris e Eni.

Colpo di scena: il petrolio, affossato nelle ultime settimane ai minimi da 18 anni (scendendo intorno ai 20 dollari al barile, meno del prezzo del grano in Russia), risale la china e trascina al rialzo le Borse. In apertura di giornata sia il Brent che il Wti hanno segnato rialzi a doppia cifra, riportandosi rispettivamente sopra i 27 e sopra i 22 dollari al barile, dopo che il presidente Usa Donald Trump ha dichiarato di attendersi a breve un accordo tra Arabia e Russia che ponga fine alla guerra sui prezzi. Il tycoon ha anche annunciato per venerdì 3 aprile un incontro con i dirigenti petroliferi statunitensi per discutere di come aiutare l’industria interna, colpita dagli effetti della pandemia da coronavirus e prima ancora, appunto, dalla guerra dei prezzi tra Arabia Saudita e Russia.

“Incontrerò i produttori di petrolio venerdì. Incontrerò produttori di petrolio indipendenti anche venerdì o sabato. Forse domenica. Avremo molti incontri su questo tema”, ha detto Trump ai giornalisti durante una conferenza stampa. “In tutto il mondo, l’industria petrolifera è stata devastata. Questo fa molto male alla Russia, fa molto male all’Arabia Saudita. Voglio dire, è molto male per entrambi. Penso che faranno un accordo”. L’agenzia Reuters, citando una fonte del Golfo, ha scritto che l’Arabia Saudita vorrebbe sostenere la cooperazione tra produttori di petrolio per stabilizzare i prezzi, ma l’opposizione della Russia a una proposta in tal senso avanzata il mese scorso, ovvero il ridurre ancora l’estrazione, ha causato forti turbolenze sul mercato.

Insomma qualcosa si muove e la reazione dei titoli energetici a Piazza Affari non si è fatta attendere: i titoli migliori a metà mattinata sono non a caso Saipem, Eni e Tenaris, che con guadagni intorno tra il 5,5% e oltre il 7% trascinano al rialzo l’incide Ftse Mib (+1%). Nel comparto energetico bene anche Snam, che a metà mattinata guadagna quasi il 3%. Il miglior titolo in assoluto è quello di Saipem, che svetta con più del 7%, dopo aver perso il 30% nell’ultimo mese proprio a causa degli effetti della crisi.

