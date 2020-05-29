Rimborsi coronavirus: l’Antitrust interviene sui viaggi saltati

Secondo l’Autorità, gli operatori turistici dovrebbero risarcire le prenotazioni cancellate per il Covid-19 non solo con i voucher – Tuttavia, per salvare le aziende, si pensa a un compromesso: rendere i buoni più appetibili per i consumatori

Rimborsi coronavirus: si accende una luce in fondo al tunnel. Chi aveva prenotato un viaggio ed è stato beffato dall’epidemia non riesce quasi mai a recuperare i soldi spesi, per questo l’Antitrust, in una segnalazione al Parlamento e al Governo, chiede d’introdurre nel decreto Cura Italia una nuova misura: l’obbligo per gli operatori turistici di risarcire le prenotazioni di voli, treni e alberghi andate in fumo a causa della pandemia.

Negli ultimi mesi, molti consumatori hanno scritto all’Autorità garante della concorrenza e del mercato per lamentarsi delle regole attuali, che permettono alle aziende del settore turistico di rimborsare con dei voucher le prenotazioni saltate per il Covid-19. I buoni, naturalmente, vengono emessi senza considerare le preferenze degli utenti, che nella grande maggioranza dei casi vorrebbero riavere indietro i soldi.

RIMBORSI CORONAVIRUS: LE REGOLE ATTUALI VIOLANO LE NORME EUROPEE

Secondo l’Antitrust, questa pratica contrasta con la normativa europea, “che nel caso di cancellazione per circostanze inevitabili e straordinarie – si legge in una nota – prevede il diritto del consumatore ad ottenere un rimborso”.

In particolare, l’Autorità cita “la posizione assunta dalla Commissione europea nella Raccomandazione del 13 maggio 2020”, in cui si stabilisce che “l’operatore può legittimamente offrire un buono, ma a condizione che i viaggiatori non siano privati del diritto al rimborso in denaro”. Insomma: i consumatori devono poter scegliere fra il buono e i soldi.

RIMBORSI CORONAVIRUS: SERVE UN COMPROMESSO CON LE IMPRESE

D’altra parte, occorre anche valutare la crisi del settore turistico, impegnato a gestire una mole di richieste di rimborso molto superiore a quella delle nuove prenotazioni. Per questo, la stessa Commissione riconosce che la strada migliore è incentivare i consumatori ad accettare i voucher: in questo modo i viaggiatori non perderebbero i soldi spesi e le imprese sarebbero tutelate. Se invece gli operatori dovessero rimborsare tutte le prenotazioni saltate a causa del coronavirus, molti fallirebbero e a quel punto i consumatori perderebbero l’intera somma.

Per risolvere il problema bisogna quindi rendere i voucher più appetibili. Già, ma come? L’Antitrust scrive che i buoni “dovrebbero presentare alcune caratteristiche, tra le quali una copertura assicurativa per il possibile fallimento del tour operator o del vettore e il diritto al rimborso in denaro se alla scadenza del voucher se il consumatore” non lo avrà utilizzato.