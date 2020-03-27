Condividi

Prosiebensat, ribaltone al vertice: il titolo vola e Mediaset corre

| di | 0

Il gruppo tedesco mette alla porta l’ad Max Conze, deleghe al ufo Beaujean – Cambio di strategia, focus sull’intrattenimento – Mediaset, primo azionista, in forte rialzo a Milano

Prosiebensat, ribaltone al vertice: il titolo vola e Mediaset corre

Mentre le Borse europee vivono l’ennesima giornata di ribassi, Prosiebensat vola a Francoforte portandosi dietro Mediaset e Mediaset España. Il titolo della società tedesca ha avviato le contrattazioni in forte rialzo e a metà mattinata guadagna l’8,4% a 7,33 euro, registrando una delle poche performance positive sul Dax30 (-1,68%). A Milano Mediaset, che è primo azionista di Prosiebensat sale del 3,49% mentre a Madrid Mediaset España guadagna lo 0,66%. 

A spingere gli acquisti è stata la decisione del consiglio di sorveglianza che ha avviato un cambio di strategia avallando l’addio del ceo Max Conze e assegnando le deleghe in capo all’ex Ad al cfo Beaujean. Inoltre Wolfgang Link e Christine Scheffler entreranno nel consiglio esecutivo: il primo con la responsabilita’ della divisione Entertainment, la seconda come responsabile delle risorse umane. Un vero e proprio ribaltone ai vertici della società accompagnato anche da una nuova strategia. Prosiebensat tornerà a concentrarsi sull’intrattenimento tv e su format locali e live in collaborazione con Red Arrow Studios (di cui è stata ritirata la cessione) e Studio 71. Prevista una ulteriore espansione del digitale che includera’ anche la piattaforma streaming Joyn.

Ricordiamo che lunedì 23 marzo Mediaset ha rafforzato la sua quota in Prosiebensat, acquisendo il 4,25% del capitale, pari al 4,38% dei diritti di voto, e e avvicinando il momento della verità per quanto riguarda le sue strategie di aggregazione sul mercato tedesco. Ad oggi l’azienda di Cologno Monzese è dunque primo azionista con il 20,1% dei diritti di voto (escludendo le azioni proprie), tra azioni detenute direttamente e tramite la sua controllata iberica.

Nel dettaglio ad investire una cifra pari a 61 milioni di euro nel broadcaster tedesco è stata Mediaset España che dal 5,5% è salita al 9,75% del capitale. La capogruppo Mediaset detiene già il 9,6%. Sommando dunque la partecipazione di controllante e controllata si arriva al 19,5% del capitale.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta