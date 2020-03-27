Condividi

Prometeia: Pil Italia -6,5% nel 2020, debito al 150%

Secondo l’ultimo Rapporto di previsione del centro studi, l’Italia rischia di trovarsi nel 2022 con un Pil ancora inferiore del 2% rispetto a quello del 2019 – “Nessun Paese può farcela da solo: senza gli Eurobond, il progetto europeo è a rischio”

La crisi innescata dal coronavirus farà crollare il prodotto interno lordo italiano del 6,5% nel 2020. Allo stesso tempo, il rapporto deficit/Pil schizzerà al 6,6%, portando il debito fino al 150%. Non solo: nel prossimo biennio – com’è avvenuto dopo la crisi del 2008-2009 – riusciremo a recuperare solo in parte quanto perso quest’anno, con una crescita del 3,3% nel 2021 e dell’1,2% nel 2022. Sono queste le stime contenute nell’ultimo Rapporto di previsione a cura di Prometeia, uno dei tre istituti che fanno parte del panel dell’Ufficio parlamentare di bilancio.

Nel dettaglio, Prometeia stima per i primi due trimestri del 2020 una riduzione del Pil superiore al 10% rispetto alla situazione pre-crisi, con differenze settoriali molto ampie: dal -10% della manifattura al -27% dei servizi legati al turismo, fino al -16% dei servizi di trasporto e delle attività legate all’intrattenimento.

Il rimbalzo ci sarà, ma non basterà a compensare le perdite: nello scenario base che emerge dall’analisi, l’Italia si ritroverebbe nel 2022 con un Pil ancora al di sotto del livello 2019 di oltre 2 punti percentuali, con un debito sovrano inchiodato al 150%.

Secondo Prometeia, l’Italia è fra i Paesi più esposti per ragioni strutturali:

“Nel quadro della recessione globale più profonda dal secondo dopoguerra – si legge nel Rapporto – l’Italia, con un settore servizi e turismo caratterizzato da piccole e medie imprese, e un settore pubblico con un debito già elevato, rischia di essere tra gli Stati più fragili”.

In generale, Prometeia ritiene che sia necessario un intervento straordinario da coordinare in tempi brevi a livello Ue. In questa cornice, il centro di previsione considera imprescindibile il varo degli Eurobond (o Coronabond), su cui però il Consiglio europeo è ancora profondamente diviso.

“Nessun paese potrà uscirne da solo – conclude Prometeia – Finanziare le spese con emissioni di titoli europei permetterebbe di ridurre l’onere sui bilanci nazionali e di fare anche un passo in avanti verso la creazione di quel safe asset continentale che potrebbe favorire la diversificazione del rischio dei sistemi finanziari. Non procedere su questa strada rischierebbe di indebolire il progetto europeo, mettendone a rischio il futuro”.

