Prestiti, banche popolari: accolto 87% sopra i 25mila euro

Assopopolari fa sapere che gli istituti hanno dato il via libera al 65% delle domande di prestiti garantiti al 100% sotto i 25mila euro – De Lucia Lumeno: “Liquidità in tempi rapidi e certi”

Le banche popolari italiane “sono riuscite ad assicurare in tempi rapidi quella liquidità necessaria a dare ossigeno al sistema produttivo italiano, come richiesto dai decreti Cura Italia e Liquidità”. Lo sostiene Assopopolari in una nota, precisando che gli istituti della categoria “hanno accolto il 65% delle domande di prestito al di sotto dei 25mila euro”, ossia quelli senza valutazione del merito di credito, ma coperti da garanzia statale completa, “l’87% delle domande di prestito al di sopra di questa soglia e il 97% delle domande di moratoria”.

Ricordiamo che, per quanto riguarda i prestiti garantiti d’importo superiore a 25mila euro, la valutazione del merito di credito è prevista e lo schema delle garanzie stabilito dal decreto Liquidità è il seguente:

  • 90% per tutti i prestiti alle grandi imprese;
  • 100% (90% dello Stato più 10% di Confidi) per i prestiti a imprese e autonomi fino a 800mila euro;
  • 90% fino a 5 milioni.

L’erogazione dei prestiti “si va ad aggiungere – prosegue la nota di Assopopolari – ai primissimi interventi in favore delle aziende, del commercio e delle famiglie posti in essere dagli istituti del credito popolare autonomamente e già ai primi segnali della crisi per garantire la sopravvivenza economica del tessuto produttivo e la sussistenza di migliaia di famiglie”.

Giuseppe De Lucia Lumeno, segretario generale di Assopopolari, sottolinea che per contare “su termini rapidi e certi per ottenere la liquidità necessaria diventa essenziale per la sopravvivenza di ogni impresa, soprattutto se piccola o media. Le banche popolari, grazie a una presenza radicata, hanno immediatamente avvertito questa esigenza vitale. Di conseguenza il sostegno alle famiglie e alle piccole e medie imprese, che per il credito popolare è una normale modalità di operare, ha assunto un valore eccezionale ed essenziale”.

Secondo De Lucia Lumeno, è grazie alla “natura cooperativa” che le banche popolari italiane, “anche adeguando l’operatività delle strutture all’emergenza, sta contribuendo a ridurre i danni della crisi e a gettare le basi per la lunga e complessa fase dei prossimi mesi”.

