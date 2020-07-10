Condividi

Poste premiata per la comunicazione in emergenza Covid

| di | 0

Il gruppo ha ricevuto lo Special Prize Bic-Best in Media Communication promosso da Fortune e Eikon per la capacità di comunicare nel periodo di losckdown

Poste premiata per la comunicazione in emergenza Covid

L’emergenza Covid è stata pesante per tutti e per tutte le aziende. A lockdown concluso si tirano le somme e Poste italiane incassa un premio, quello per la miglior comunicazione con i media per avere informato clienti e pensionati e messo a disposizione uffici e consegne mantenendo una continuità di servizio.

Si tratta dello Special Prize “Bic-Best in Media communication”, nella sezione Csr (Corporate Social Responsibility) annuncia una nota del gruppo, spiegando che il premio è stato promosso da Fortune Italia ed Eikon Strategic Consulting come “sigillo” di qualità ed efficacia ai team di comunicazione per il lavoro svolto. Un “enorme impegno al servizio dei cittadini e delle istituzioni che confermano ancora una volta il profilo di azienda socialmente responsabile”, prosegue il comunicato.

A giudizio degli esperti la campagna media portata avanti da Poste “ha garantito ai cittadini tutte le informazioni sulle misure di sicurezza adottate a tutela dei clienti e dei dipendenti, sulla continuità dei servizi essenziali negli uffici postali e nel recapito, offrendo soluzioni importanti come il pagamento anticipato delle pensioni con scaglionamento alfabetico per garantire liquidità ad un’ampia fascia di popolazione e la consegna delle pensioni agli over 75 da parte dei Carabinieri grazie ad una convenzione con l’Arma. 

 “Il premio valorizza il lavoro di tutta l’Azienda, che nella fase più critica dell’emergenza Covid-19 ha saputo ancora una volta offrire sostegno concreto al Paese, anche attraverso il tono rassicurante del messaggio informativo e del dialogo costante con i cittadini”, commenta l’Ad di Poste Matteo Del Fante.

Tre gli indicatori principali del premio: la reputazione aziendale, l’effetto sui media e il rapporto con il mondo dell’informazione. 

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta