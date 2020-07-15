Condividi

Pirelli avvia la successione. Balzo in Borsa

Nuova direzione generale co-Ceo a Angelos Papadimitrou e riorganizzazione della struttura manageriale al Cda del 23 luglio. Già consultati i soci cinesi. Il riassetto si concluderà nel 2023

Pirelli avvia il percorso di successione al vertice, che si concluderà nella prima parte del 2023, riorganizzando la struttura manageriale. L’azienda ha comunicato al mercato il nuovo riassetto che vede una nuova Direzione Generale co-Ceo affidata ad Angelos Papadimitrou, il manager che fine allo scorso dicembre ricopriva la carica di a.d nella gruppo di macchine industriali e per imballaggio Coesia (controllato da Isabella Seragnoli). Il vicepresidente e Ceo Marco Tronchetti Provera ha deciso di proporne la costituzione nel consiglio di amministrazione previsto il prossimo 23 luglio. La nuova struttura sara’ alle dipendenze dello stesso Ceo. Il titolo ha reagito positivamente in Borsa dove alle 11:50 risulta in rialzo del 2,97% a 3,8 euro.

“La riorganizzazione proposta – già condivisa con il presidente del consiglio di amministrazione Ning Gaoning e di cui è stata data informazione ai Consiglieri – punta anche ad ampliare il management team in considerazione del futuro percorso di successione in linea con la procedura gia’ adottata dalla societa”, spiega il comunicato diffuso dal gruppo. La procedura prevede che il percorso si concluda con l’identificazione di un candidato per la carica di Ceo entro l’ottobre 2022. Il candidato sarà proposto quale nuovo amministratore delegato di Pirelli nel primo semestre 2023, a seguito del rinnovo del consiglio di amministrazione da parte dell’assemblea degli azionisti chiamata ad approvare il bilancio della societa’ al 31 dicembre 2022.

Nella nuova ripartizione di compiti, al vice presidente esecutivo e Ceo continueranno a fare capo l’indirizzo e il controllo delle strategie e delle operazioni straordinarie, le direzioni corporate affairs, compliance and company secretary; strategic planning & controlling and investor relations; communication and brand image; global institutional affairs and sustainability.

Al direttore generale co-Ceo saranno attribuite tutte le leve esecutive, oltre alle aree di staff non direttamente a riporto del vice presidente esecutivo e ceo. A Papadimitrou farà diretto riferimento il direttore generale operations, Andrea Casaluci, al quale continueranno a fare capo tutte le linee di business e le regions, conclude la nota.

