Nexi: accordo con Conio sullo scambio di criptovalute

Grazie a questo accordo le banche partner di Nexi potranno inserire nella propria offerta la compravendita di valute digitali utilizzando la piattaforma fintech

Nexi ha firmato un accordo con Conio, fintech italiana che ha sviluppato un portafoglio di valute digitali accessibile e gestibile tramite app.

Secondo quanto previsto dall’intesa, Conio entrerà a far parte di Nexi Open, piattaforma di servizi Open Banking gestita dalla società guidata da Paolo Bertoluzzo. Grazie a questa collaborazione, Nexi potrà mettere a disposizione delle proprie banche partner i servizi offerti da Conio e gli istituti di credito, a loro volta, potranno inserire nel proprio wallet e dunque offrire ai clienti il servizio di compravendita di criptovalute.

Lo scambio di valute digitali è infatti un servizio sempre più richiesto tant’è che, nei mesi di lockdown, Conio ha registrato una forte accelerazione vedendo quadruplicare la domanda di Bitcoin in app e raggiungendo oltre 90.000 clienti.

“La partnership con Conio ci permette di portare a bordo di Nexi Open un player italiano che ha saputo distinguersi nel panorama internazionale per semplicità, velocità e sicurezza delle soluzioni proposte – commenta Alessandro Piccioni, Head of strategy & innovation di Nexi – È un accordo che garantisce alle banche un nuovo servizio utile sia per allargare il perimetro della propria offerta, sia per affacciarsi concretamente su uno dei trend di business più in rapido sviluppo come quello delle digital currency”

“Il nostro obiettivo è rendere il più semplice possibile, per una banca, inserire Bitcoin nella propria offerta. È proprio in questo quadro che si colloca l’accordo con Nexi: far accedere più banche possibili al servizio in modo semplice – dichiara Christian Miccoli, Co-Founder di Conio. Commenta poi Vincenzo Di Nicola, Co-Founder di Conio.