Monopattini, Enel e Bird sempre più partner

I monopattini elettrici sono sempre di più il mezzo di trasporto del momento, divenuto simbolo della cosiddetta mobilità dolce – Non per caso Bird, l’azienda che noleggia oltre 5 mila monopattini elettrici, ha rafforzato la propria alleanza con Enel x

I monopattini elettrici, grazie anche al bonus lanciato di recente dal Governo, sono sempre più il mezzo di trasporto del momento. Veloce, silenzioso, ecologico, non ancora del tutto sicuro ma sicuramente il veicolo simbolo della cosiddetta mobilità dolce. Proprio per questo Bird, l’azienda che noleggia oltre 5.000 monopattini tra Torino, Roma, Milano, Verona, Rimini e Pesaro, ha rinforzato la propria partnership con Enel X, che mette a disposizione la propria app JuicePass

“La partnership con Bird – ha commentato Alberto Piglia, responsabile e-Mobility di Enel X – ci permette di offrire agli utenti di JuicePass un’esperienza unica di spostamento in ambito urbano e una valida alternativa ai mezzi di trasporto tradizionali grazie alla quale è possibile anche alleggerire i flussi di traffico delle nostre città. Contribuendo alla diffusione della micromobilità aggiungiamo un ulteriore tassello alla strategia di Enel X che punta alla continua diffusione della mobilità sostenibile a livello globale”.

“Il nostro obiettivo – ha aggiunto Cristina Donofrio General Manager di Bird Italia – è quello di fornire una soluzione dell’ultimo miglio che combinata con i veicoli elettrici e il trasporto pubblico renda le città più vivibili e sicure per tutti. La collaborazione con Enel X aiuterà le persone a spostarsi più facilmente attraverso i monopattini di Bird”.

Ma come funziona precisamente la collaborazione? Gli utenti di JuicePass di Enel X, una volta individuato dalla mappa il monopattino più vicino, verranno reindirizzati direttamente all’app di Bird per prenotare e utilizzare i mezzi. Chi guida un veicolo elettrico da oggi potrà parcheggiarlo e fare il pieno di energia presso i punti di ricarica accessibili attraverso JuicePass, proseguendo i propri spostamenti su un monopattino Bird decongestionando il traffico cittadino e tutelando l’ambiente.

Una volta concluso il percorso il monopattino dovrà essere parcheggiato in un luogo sicuro che non ostacoli la viabilità dei pedoni e dei veicoli; per l’utilizzo è previsto un costo iniziale per sbloccare il mezzo e una tariffa al minuto. La soluzione studiata da Enel X e Bird è un’ulteriore tassello della collaborazione tra le due aziende annunciata lo scorso anno in occasione dell E-Prix di Formula E di Roma.

