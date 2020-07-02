Meteo: estate calda ma non bollente, picco ad agosto

Che estate sarà quella del Covid? Dopo un giugno più fresco del solito, luglio ed agosto si preannunciano caldi ma non terribili.

L’estate è arrivata, persino in leggero ritardo rispetto a come eravamo abituati. Ora però che c’è, la domanda da porsi è sempre la solita: che estate sarà? Torrida come quelle degli ultimi anni? Siccitosa o piovosa? Quando arriveranno i picchi? A queste domande abbiamo provato a rispondere, per quanto sia possibile pronosticare già da adesso, con Andrea Giuliacci di Meteo Expert. La premessa è d’obbligo: le previsioni climatiche stagionali esistono, ma hanno sempre un discreto margine di errore. Intanto però c’è una certezza e cioè che il mese di giugno che si è appena concluso non è stato particolarmente caldo: “Ma nemmeno fresco – precisa Giuliacci -. Non abbiamo ancora processato i dati, per ora possiamo solo dire che risulterà certamente più caldo di quello del 2019, quando a fine mese ci furono le prime ondate di afa”.

Quest’anno invece ha persino piovuto più del solito, soprattutto al Nord: “Al Nord probabilmente ha piovuto più del dovuto, ma il dato nazionale non è così eccezionale. Il fatto è che siamo abituati a dei giugni sempre più caldi e sempre più asciutti, ma le medie si confrontano con quelle del trentennio 1981-2010, e negli anni ’80 e ’90 le estati erano meno calde di oggi”. Ecco perché giugno 2020 non è stato particolarmente caldo rispetto alle annate recenti, quelle dal 2000 in poi, ma rispetto alla media che parte dal 1981 non risulterà nemmeno sotto media. “Diciamo comunque – conferma il meteorologo – che finora ha fatto decisamente meno caldo rispetto alle annate più torride, ad esempio il 2003, il 2012, ma anche il 2017 e il 2019. E stando alle simulazioni, è possibile che l’intera estate 2020 resti più o meno nella norma, in controtendenza rispetto agli ultimi anni: difficile che entri nella top 5 delle estati più calde”.

E luglio e agosto invece? Per quanto è possibile dire, il caldo finirà per arrivare, ed entrambi i mesi saranno più asciutti rispetto a giugno (al Nord ci vorrà poco…). Ma al momento non sono previste ondate africane così intense e frequenti come quelle degli ultimi anni: “Ormai queste ondate – spiega Giuliacci – rappresentano la normalità, ma presumibilmente in quest’estate non dovrebbero essercene troppe, soprattutto nel mese di luglio, che storicamente, in media, è il più caldo in assoluto. Il picco di caldo secondo le simulazioni è previsto invece ad agosto”. Quindi l’estate del Covid, quella che molti italiani saranno costretti a passare a casa o addirittura a lavorare, dovrebbe quanto meno risparmiarci dal caldo insopportabile.