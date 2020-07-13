Condividi

Marketing, Generali lancia campagna globale

Il lancio sarà in Italia e Spagna, poi la campagna partirà in tutti gli altri Paesi in cui opera il gruppo – Progetto in partnership con l’agenzia Dentsu

Generali ha lanciato la sua prima campagna pubblicitaria globale allo scopo di festeggiare i 189 anni di storia della compagnia assicurativa. Lo comunica la società attraverso una nota.

La campagna, realizzata in partnership con l’agenzia di comunicazione e marketing Dentsu, sarà incentrata sul ruolo dei 150mila agenti che lavorano nella società e che “rappresentano il vero volto del Partner di Vita nelle comunità locali”, scrive Generali. 

Secondo quanto previsto, la campagna si divide in tre fasi: la prima, come detto, sarà focalizzata sugli agenti. La seconda, che sarà lanciata ad ottobre, si concentrerà sul brand, la terza sarà incentrata sui prodotti chiave nel 2021.

Per quanto riguarda i Paesi di destinazione, Italia e Spagna saranno i due Stati coinvolti nel lancio iniziale. A seguire arriveranno Polonia, Indonesia, Ungheria e Austria, e in un terzo step, una dozzina di altri Paesi dove il gruppo Generali opera.

“Costruire un brand forte è un pilastro fondamentale della strategia Generali 2021”, ha affermato Isabelle Conner, group Chief Marketing & Customer Officer. La manager continua: “L’unicità di Generali sta nella nostra Reditude, che potremmo tradurre “atteggiamento rosso”: il rosso è il colore di Generali, rappresenta la nostra empatia e la nostra umanità mentre l’atteggiamento consiste nel nostro spirito, la passione il dinamismo e la propositività. Sono queste le qualità che le persone cercano in un brand, qualità che aggiungono valore alla vita dei clienti.”

