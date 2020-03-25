Libri: scatta la legge taglia-sconti (anche online)

Dal 25 marzo nelle librerie, negli store online e nella grande distribuzione, lo sconto ordinario massimo passa dal 15% al 5% – Intanto, gli editori fanno i conti: l’impatto del coronavirus sul settore sarà devastante

Oggi, mercoledì 25 aprile, entra in vigore la nuova legge sui libri, che riduce al 5% lo sconto massimo applicabile dai venditori (anche online). L’unica eccezione è per l’editoria scolastica, su cui il tetto rimane al 15%. Nei punti vendita si potranno organizzare promozioni una volta l’anno con il vecchio limite di sconto al 15%. Per quanto riguarda invece le promozioni organizzate direttamente dagli editori, lo sconto massimo scende dal 25 al 20%.

La legge era stata approvata in via definitiva e all’unanimità dal Senato a inizio febbraio. Dal punto di vista dei cittadini, è innegabile che il tempismo dell’entrata in vigore non sia dei migliori: con il dilagare della pandemia di coronavirus e l’obbligo di rimanere in casa, proprio in queste settimane milioni di italiani sono (quasi) costretti a coltivare il piacere della lettura per passare il tempo. Certo, molti si arrangeranno con i libri non letti sparsi su mensole e comodini, visto che le librerie sono chiuse per decreto e il commercio online – per quanto in crescita – non raggiunge ancora tutte le fasce della popolazione.

D’altra parte, la nuova legge sui libri è stata concepita per tutelare un patrimonio caro non solo a migliaia di lettori, ma anche diverse comunità. Parliamo delle librerie indipendenti, cioè quelle non affiliate ai colossi della grande distribuzione editoriale come Feltrinelli o Mondadori. Proprio queste realtà di piccole dimensioni – che in alcuni paesi o quartieri metropolitani sono anche punti d’aggregazione sociale – non riuscivano a sostenere la concorrenza dei giganti (capaci di proporre politiche di politiche di prezzo particolarmente aggressive) e finivano fuori mercato, in bancarotta. La legge entrata in vigore oggi punta proprio a interrompere questa dinamica, per salvare dal fallimento le (poche) librerie indipendenti che fin qui sono riuscite a resistere.

Tra le altre misure, la nuova legge introdue anche un Piano Nazionale d’Azione per la promozione della lettura, attraverso un Fondo con una dotazione di 4.350.000 euro annui dal 2020. Arriva inoltre la carta elettronica da 100 euro per i nuclei familiari svantaggiati e nasce l’albo delle librerie di qualità.

Tutte queste misure non basteranno però a compensare l’effetto coronavirus, che sta già cominciando a farsi sentire sull’intero settore editoriale. Secondo l’Osservatorio dell’Associazione Italiana Editori (Aie), l’impatto dell’emergenza Covid-19 sul 2020 sarà devastante: 18.600 titoli pubblicati in meno in un anno, 39,3 milioni copie non stampate e 2.500 titoli non tradotti.