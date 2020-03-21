Condividi

Conte chiude le attività produttive non essenziali in tutta Italia

| di | 0

Tutte le attività produttive non essenziali saranno chiuse in tutta Italia e potranno lavorrare solo in smart working: lo ha annunciato il premier Conte dopo la svolta della Lombardia – Restano aperte farmacie, supermercati, negozi alimentari, edicole, banche, poste. VIDEO

Conte chiude le attività produttive non essenziali in tutta Italia

L’emergenza Coronavirus tocca un nuovo record in Italia e il governo stringe ancora le maglie della catena anti-contagio. Un nuovo passo, una nuova stretta viene annunciata alle 23 e 30 di sabato sera del premier Giuseppe Conte in diretta Facebook, incalzato dalla Lombardia e di fronte al numero impressionante di nuovi contagi: “Rallentiamo il motore produttivo del Paese ma non lo fermiamo”. E spiega che il governo, dopo essersi consultato con i sindacati e le associazioni produttive ha preparato un lungo elenco di fabbriche e attività che chiudono: “Abbiamo deciso di chiudere sull’intero territorio nazionale ogni attività produttiva che non sia necessaria, cruciale, indispensabile a garantire beni e servizi essenziali”.

Restano aperti tutti i supermercati, tutti i negozi di generi alimentari e di prima necessità. Conte invita alla calma e spiega che non “non c’è nessuna restrizione sui giorni di apertura. Calma – aggiunge – non c‘è nessuna necessità di una corsa agli acquisti”.

Resteranno aperte anche le farmacie, le parafarmacie, i servizi finanziari, assicurativi, bancari, le edicole, gli uffici postali. “Assicureremo – prosegue Conte – i servizi pubblici essenziali, come ad esempio i trasporti” .

Le aziende che operano in attività non strategiche per il funzionamento dello Stato potranno proseguire l’attività solo in smartworking.

“E’ una decisione non facile ma ci predisposte ad affrontare la fase più acuta del contagio”. E per fronteggiare la crisi economiche che ormai è sempre più evidente sta affiancando quella sanitaria Conte assicura che “lo stato c’è, lo stato è qui, il governo interverrà con misure straordinarie che ci consentiranno di rialzare la testa e ripartire quanto prima”

“Le rinunce di oggi domani ci consentiranno di prendere la rincorsa e tornare nei nostri uffici, nelle nostre piazze. Non rinunciamo alla speranza nel futuro” è la conclusione del discorso video del premier nel giorno in cui, sabato 21 marzo, i contagiati sono saliti a 42.681 persone in Italia, ben 4.821 più di venerdì. I guariti 6.072, ovvero 943 in un giorno. Le vittime sono state 793 in più, totale 4.825. Ricoverati in terapia intensiva 2.857, ovvero 202 in più in 24 ore. Sono i numeri agghiaccianti comunicati sabato sera dal capo della Protezione Civile, Angelo Borrelli.

Aggiornato alle 00:13 di domenica 22 marzo 2020

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta