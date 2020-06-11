Condividi

L’e-commerce vola. Poste: “Un milione di pacchi al giorno”

L’Ad Del Fante spiega che in questi giorni le consegne di Poste italiane hanno eguagliato il picco del periodo natalizio – Impennata anche per i servizi online del gruppo, cresciuti del 50%

La pandemia di coronavirus ha costretto gli italiani a cambiare i loro stili di vita sotto molti aspetti, comprese le abitudini di consumo. A certificarlo sono gli ultimi numeri diffusi da Poste Italiane, che ha messo a segno risultati record nell’e-commerce e nel digitale. Il boom degli acquisti online ha portato il gruppo a smistare fino a un milione di pacchi al giorno, mentre l’utilizzo dei servizi via web è aumentato del 50%.

Matteo Del Fante, amministratore delegato di Poste Italiane, ammette che il coronavirus allontana l’obiettivo previsto dal piano industriale di portare il margine operativo a 1,8 miliardi, ma allo stesso tempo sottolinea che “in settori cruciali come l’e-commerce e il digitale Poste” sta raggiungendo in questi giorni gli obiettivi fissati per il 2022.

“Si tratta di traguardi impensabili fino a pochi mesi fa – spiega l’Ad – Basti pensare che in questi giorni Poste consegna un milione di pacchi al giorno, esattamente lo stesso numero di consegne che registriamo durante il picco del periodo natalizio dello scorso anno”. Negli ultimi mesi il centro di smistamento postale di Bologna – il più importante d’Europa – ha raddoppiato la capacità di lavorazione e distribuzione dei pacchi.

Nell’e-commerce ora Poste punta sul segmento “premium” e per questo ha creato una joint venture con Milkman, piattaforma logistica specializzata in servizi di consegna avanzati. Con un investimento di 25 milioni, il gruppo ha dato vita alla newco Mlk Deliveries, che si occuperà di consegne programmate, realizzabili anche entro 24 ore dall’ordine.

Per quanto riguarda invece i servizi digitali, su cui Poste ha investito 750 milioni di euro, “nei tre mesi segnati dalla pandemia – continua Del Fante – abbiamo registrato un forte aumento sia dei volumi di traffico e di transazioni, con un +50% del traffico voce sulle stime del Piano industriale, sia un aumento di pari valore nell’accesso ai canali digitali e all’utilizzo di reti terze di servizio per la consegna e il ritiro di pacchi, come quella dei punti vendita della Federazione italiana tabaccai. Altrettanto sostenuta è stata l’accelerazione nel rilascio delle identità digitai Spid, mentre abbiamo addirittura raddoppiato il volume del traffico dati”.

I settori su cui la pandemia ha pesato di più sono stati il risparmio e gli investimenti finanziari, “ma da qualche giorno siamo nuovamente allineati agli standard di febbraio – conclude l’Ad – con circa 200 milioni di raccolta lorda giornaliera tra risparmio postale e polizze vita, a cui va aggiunta la vendita giornaliera di oltre 10 mila carte di pagamento e telefonia”.

