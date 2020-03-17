Condividi

La casa di cura Villa Armonia entra nel gruppo Kos

Specializzato nell’assistenza socio-sanitaria e nella cronicità residenziale, Kos opera anche al fianco della sanità pubblica

La casa di cura “Villa Armonia Nuova” entra a far parte di Kos, primario gruppo sanitario italiano privato attivo nel settore della salute e della cura delle persone. Specializzato nell’assistenza socio-sanitaria e nella cronicità residenziale, Kos opera anche al fianco della sanità pubblica e dunque può giocare un ruolo in queste settimane di emergenza per il Coronavirus.

Ad assistere i soci di “Villa Armonia Nuova” nell’operazione è stato lo Studio Vienna, specializzato nella consulenza economica, aziendale, finanziaria e giuridico concorsuale d’impresa.

L’oggetto dell’operazione è dunque Villa Armonia Nuova: situata a Roma lungo l’Aurelia, è una struttura sanitaria monospecialistica per il ricovero e la cura delle patologie psichiatriche autorizzata ed accreditata anche per la cura dei disturbi del comportamento alimentare e per la cura degli esordi della patologia psichiatrica negli adolescenti minori.

Lo studio Vienna ha assistito, quale advisor finanziario, il venditore in una trattativa molto delicata sia in fase di negoziazione sia di due diligence. L’Avv.to Giacomo Straffi di Roma è stato l’advisor legale dell’operazione.

Con una consolidata esperienza nella consulenza in materia sanitaria, lo Studio Vienna – con sedi a Udine e Milano – ha all’attivo diverse operazioni di M&A di successo nel settore delle Case di Cura e delle RSA (Residenze Socio Assistenziali). 

