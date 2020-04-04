IORESTOACASA: Siae regala musica e film agli under 30

La Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori ha deciso di regalare ai giovani dai 18 ai 30 anni l’intrattenimento in streaming, con partner come Infinity, TIMMUSIC e TIMVISION.

In questi giorni complicati di quarantena, arriva una bella iniziativa della Siae, che ha deciso di sostenere con 1 milione di euro (destinati alla promozione delle attività culturali) la campagna #iorestoacasa – promossa dal Ministero per i beni e le attività culturali e per il turismo e sostenuta dal Governo – incentivando la necessità di rimanere nelle proprie abitazioni, con una specifica iniziativa a favore dei giovani dai 18 ai 30 anni e della loro creatività.

“Una volta per comprare un disco, un libro, oppure per vedere un film, bisognava per forza uscire di casa. Oggi – dice il Presidente SIAE Giulio Rapetti Mogol – non è più così: abbiamo l’opportunità di fruire cultura online, soprattutto in momenti complessi come questo, in cui tutti dobbiamo restare in casa, per salvaguardare noi stessi e la collettività. È a voi ragazzi che rivolgo un pensiero particolare. Coraggio e prudenza: oggi non ci sono valori più grandi”.

La vocazione della Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori “è tutelare e sostenere i creatori di sogni e di emozioni”: per questo SIAE ha deciso di regalare ai giovani dai 18 ai 30 anni l’intrattenimento in streaming. Al fianco della Società in questa importante iniziativa ci sono partner prestigiosi come Infinity, TIMMUSIC e TIMVISION con i quali collabora per offrire ai ragazzi ulteriori opportunità di non rinunciare, pur restando a casa, a fonti di ispirazione e di bellezza fondamentali – come la Musica e il Cinema – soprattutto in settimane così difficili per tutti.

A partire da venerdì 3 aprile dunque, i giovani potranno avere in regalo migliaia di abbonamenti con Infinity, TIMMUSIC e TIMVISION: basterà postare dall’app mobile di Facebook una foto o un video sulla pagina Facebook di SIAE con l’hashtag #iorestoacasa e, dalla sezione Community, copiare il link del post e inserirlo sul sito della Siae. A questo punto sarà sufficiente compilare il form e gli utenti con pochi e semplici passaggi riceveranno istruzioni per l’attivazione dell’offerta relativa alla piattaforma prescelta (nel rispetto delle risorse stanziate, dei tempi e dei modi previsti per l’iniziativa).