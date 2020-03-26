Condividi

Inwit: Tim e Vodafone completano la fusione delle torri

Nasce così il più grande operatore del settore nel nostro Paese – L’obiettivo è massimizzare l’utilizzo delle torri e supportare le due aziende nella realizzazione delle reti 5G

Tim e Vodafone completano la fusione fra le controllate che gestiscono le rispettive torri di trasmissione: Inwit e Vodafone Towers Italia. Nasce così il più grande operatore del settore nel nostro Paese. L’obiettivo è massimizzare l’utilizzo delle torri e supportare le due aziende nella realizzazione delle reti 5G, “garantendo inoltre a tutto il mercato l’accesso alle proprie infrastrutture – si legge nella nota – anche grazie agli spazi liberati dal progetto comune di TIM e di Vodafone Italia”. L’operazione sarà perfezionata il 31 marzo, insieme ai contratti di servizio.

In seguito alla fusione, Tim e Vodafone deterranno ciascuna il 37,5% del capitale sociale di Inwit. I due gruppi fanno sapere di voler mantenere il controllo congiunto e paritetico della società, anche se in futuro le quote potrebbero scendere fino a un minimo del 25%.

Per quanto riguarda i dettagli dell’operazione, che era stata annunciata lo scorso novembre, “saranno attribuite a Vodafone Europe – al servizio del concambio (senza aumento di capitale e con annullamento della quota di minoranza detenuta da INWIT in Vodafone Towers S.r.l.) – 360.200.000 azioni ordinarie Inwit – si legge nella nota diffusa mercoledì da Inwit – che saranno quotate sul Mercato Telematico Azionario organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana nei tempi tecnici necessari all’approvazione da parte di Consob del prospetto di ammissione alle negoziazioni, il cui filing è previsto dopo l’assemblea di approvazione del bilancio 2019 di INWIT, convocata per il 6 aprile 2020”.

Infine, “nel quadro del closing sono stati sottoscritti anche (i) il nuovo Master Service Agreement con TIM S.p.A. e il Master Service Agreement con Vodafone Italia S.p.A. che disciplinano i servizi c.d. di ospitalità sui Siti nella disponibilità di INWIT post fusione; e (ii) il c.d. Passive Sharing Agreement con TIM S.p.A. e Vodafone Italia S.p.A. volto a disciplinare i rispettivi diritti e obblighi relativi alla condivisione delle loro infrastrutture passive”.

