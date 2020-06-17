Condividi

Intesa-Ubi: via libera dell’Ivass all’Ops

| di | 0

L’autorità sulle assicurazioni ha autorizzato l’acquisizione indiretta di una partecipazione di controllo in BancAssurance Popolari e di partecipazioni qualificate in Aveva Vita e Lombarda Vita: un altro passo per il via libera all’Ops di Inrtesa su Ubi – Giovedì l’audizione in Antitrust, si attende il responso della Consob

Intesa-Ubi: via libera dell’Ivass all’Ops

Via libera dell’Ivass all’ops di Intesa Sanpaolo su Ubi Banca. In attesa dell’audizione davanti all’Antitrust la banca guidata da Carlo Messina ha ricevuto l’autorizzazione preventiva dall’Autorità di vigilanza sulle assicurazioni all’acquisizione indiretta di una partecipazione di controllo in BancAssurance Popolari, una compagnia del ramo Vita controllata da Ubi, e di partecipazioni qualificate in Aviva Vita e Lombarda Vita, le società di bancassurance del gruppo. Adesso la palla passa nelle mani della Consob che dovrà approvare il prospetto e dare l’ok all’avvio dell’offerta sul mercato.

“Con riferimento all’offerta pubblica di scambio volontaria totalitaria avente ad oggetto massime n. 1.144.285.146 azioni ordinarie di Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A. (“UBI Banca”), comunicata in data 17 febbraio 2020 e oggetto di successivo comunicato stampa di avvenuto deposito del documento di offerta presso Consob in data 6 marzo 2020, si rende noto che in data odierna Intesa Sanpaolo ha ricevuto dall’Istituto per la Vigilanza sulle Assicurazioni (IVASS) le autorizzazioni preventive all’acquisizione indiretta di una partecipazione di controllo in BancAssurance Popolari S.p.A. e di partecipazioni qualificate in Aviva Vita S.p.A. e Lombarda Vita S.p.A. ai sensi dell’art. 68 del D. Lgs. 7 settembre 2005, n. 209”.

Questo quanto si legge in una nota diffusa da Intesa che fa sapere inoltre di aver ricevuto anche l’autorizzazione preventiva dell’autorità lussemburghese Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier all’acquisizione indiretta di una partecipazione di controllo in Pramerica Management Company, che ha sede in Lussemburgo.

Tornando all’Ops su Ubi, con l’ok dell’Ivass si completa un altro passaggio fondamentale dell’iter che dovrebbe portare all’acquisizione della banca guidata da Messiah, dopo le autorizzazioni ricevute da Intesa da parte di Bankitalia e Bce. Ricordiamo che tra pochi giorni dovrebbe arrivare anche il parere della Consob mentre, per rispondere alle perplessità sollevate dall’Antitrust in vista delle audizioni di giovedì, Intesa ha sottoscritto un nuovo accordo con Bper. Secondo quanto previsto Bper rileverà 532 filiali a fronte delle indicazioni generiche contenute nella precedente intesa.

Il 16 giugno inoltre, il cda di intesa ha dato il via libera all’aumento di capitale funzionale all’ops.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta