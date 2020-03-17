Intesa Sanpaolo stanzia 15 miliardi per le Pmi italiane

La Banca ha attivato due misure straordinarie per affrontare la crisi innescata dall’epidemia di coronavirus: 5 miliardi di nuovo plafond per linee di credito aggiuntive più 10 miliardi di liquidità per la gestione dei pagamenti urgenti

Intesa Sanpaolo stanzia 15 miliardi per le piccole e medie imprese italiane: 5 miliardi di nuovo plafond per linee di credito aggiuntive più 10 miliardi di liquidità per la gestione dei pagamenti urgenti. Lo annuncia la Banca in una nota, spiegando che gli obiettivi sono “sostenere le imprese italiane nel fronteggiare l’emergenza globale del Coronavirus, garantire continuità e produttività e porre le basi per il rilancio”. Le due misure straordinarie puntano “a consentire alle aziende di far fronte ai pagamenti nonostante la progressiva riduzione o addirittura assenza di fatturato, tutelando così l’occupazione”.

Nel dettaglio, Intesa mette a disposizione delle Pmi italiane due opportunità (cumulabili):

un plafond di 5 miliardi di euro per nuove linee di credito aggiuntive rispetto a quelle preesistenti. Il nuovo credito prevede condizioni favorevoli e ha una durata di 18 mesi, di cui 6 di preammortamento. Il prestito può essere concesso anche a chi non è cliente di Intesa e non ha linee di credito attive. 10 miliardi di euro di liquidità per i clienti Intesa Sanpaolo, “grazie a linee di credito già deliberate a loro favore e ora messe a disposizione” ad esempio “per la gestione dei pagamenti urgenti”.

Le operazioni di finanziamento possono essere richieste anche a distanza, a patto che il soggetto sia già cliente Intesa e abbia già fornito tutti i consensi per la privacy.

“In questa fase di estrema emergenza, abbiamo il dovere di impegnare ogni risorsa, per dare il massimo sostegno alle imprese italiane e consentire loro, superate le difficoltà contingenti, di ripartire il prima possibile – commenta Carlo Messina, Ceo di Intesa Sanpaolo – Mettiamo in campo un ammontare significativo di risorse, pari quasi a un punto di Pil. Il nostro obiettivo è salvaguardare il valore del Made in Italy, l’eccellenza delle filiere produttive, la forza del nostro export. Siamo convinti che le capacità e la resilienza degli imprenditori italiani consentiranno al nostro sistema produttivo di recuperare rapidamente terreno e di riposizionarsi in maniera vincente nello scenario che emergerà dalla crisi”.