Insurtech: Intesa Sanpaolo sale nel capitale in Yolo

L’operazione è stata realizzata attraverso Neva Finventures (già azionista Yolo dal 2019 con il 20%) e Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, nuovo socio con il 2,5% del capitale

Intesa Sanpaolo aumenta la propria partecipazione nel capitale di Yolo, gruppo italiano attivo nel settore delle assicurazioni digitali (insurtech). Lo annuncia la Banca in una nota, spiegando che l’operazione è avvenuta attraverso Neva Finventures (il Corporate Venture Capital che fa capo a Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center e già azionista Yolo dal 2019 con il 20%) e Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, nuovo socio con il 2,5% del capitale.

Le due controllate dell’istituto di credito, insieme a Primomiglio Sgr, hanno sottoscritto un aumento di capitale di Yolo pari a tre milioni di euro. Sono entrati nel capitale di Yolo come nuovi azionisti anche Banca di Piacenza, Be Shaping the Future e Crif.

“La partnership con Yolo ha una valenza strategica per l’intera Divisione Insurance, che intende sfruttare le potenzialità dell’Insurtech per rafforzare la propria offerta, aumentando il ricorso a contratti e canali digitali, e a forme di instant insurance – ha commentato Nicola Maria Fioravanti, amministratore delegato di Intesa Sanpaolo Vita e responsabile della divisione assicurativa del gruppo – Con lo stesso obiettivo si creerà nel contempo un laboratorio permanente di sperimentazione della innovazione digitale”.

Yolo è stata la prima società italiana a fornire microassicurazioni e assicurazioni on demand completamente digitali, attivabili in tempo reale anche da smartphone. Le polizze coprono viaggi, beni, persone e salute con soluzioni micro, pay per use e tradizionali.

“La fiducia che ci è stata attribuita dagli investitori conferma l’interesse per il potenziale di crescita verso l’insurtech ed è uno stimolo a proseguire nel percorso di sviluppo – ha detto Gianluca De Cobelli, cofondatore e amministratore delegato di Yolo – Riteniamo che il nostro modello di business, fondato sulle nuove abitudini di consumo e accesso ai servizi on line, possa essere ancor più produttivo nello scenario attuale, caratterizzato dalla maggiore sensibilità di persone e imprese alla protezione dai rischi e dall’esigenza dei player del mercato assicurativo di sviluppare l’offerta digitale”.

