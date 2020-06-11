Condividi

Industria, crollo ad aprile: ecatombe per auto e abbigliamento

Secondo le stime dell’Istat, nel mese di aprile la produzione industriale è scesa del 19,1%, mentre su base annua il ribasso è del 42,5%. Tutti i settori sono in forte difficoltà, ma a pagare il prezzo più alto sono auto e tessile-abbigliamento-accessori

Produzione industriale in caduta libera anche ad aprile. Dopo il -28,4% registrato a marzo, il mese successivo l’indice destagionalizzato della produzione industriale è sceso del 19,1%. Lo stima l’Istat, sottolineando che su base annua il crollo arriva addirittura al 42,5% (dato corretto per gli effetti di calendario).

“Ad aprile le misure di contenimento dell’epidemia di Covid-19 hanno determinato la forzata chiusura dell’attività di molti settori per l’intero mese, con effetti negativi rilevanti sui livelli produttivi”, commenta l’Istituto.

L’indice destagionalizzato di aprile presenta un lievissimo aumento solo per l’energia (+0,7%) mentre i ribassi sono a doppia cifra per i beni intermedi (-24,6%), i beni strumentali (-21,8%) e, in misura meno intensa, i beni di consumo (-14,0%).

Guardando i dati relativi ai singoli settori dell’industria, la fotografia è desolante, con tutti i principali comparti che registrano diminuzioni tendenziali. Su base annua a trainare il crollo sono soprattutto le industrie tessili, abbigliamento, pelli e accessori (-80,5%), e l’auto, con la fabbricazione di mezzi di trasporto che segna -74%. In forte ribasso anche le altre industrie (-57,0%) e la fabbricazione di articoli in gomma e materie plastiche (-56,3%).

Limitano i danni invece il settore farmaceutico (-6,7%) e quello alimentare (-8,1%).

Le stime dell’Istat sulla produzione industriale pesano su Piazza Affari, già zavorrata come le altre Borse Ue dalle decisioni della Fed sui tassi e dalle notizie sui contagi in Usa. Alle 11.30 Il Ftse Mib cede il 2,7%, scendendo a quota 19.216 punti. In fondo al listino si piazzano i titoli della famiglia Agnelli, con Cnh che cede oltre il 7% e Fca che scende di quasi il 6%. A poche ore dalla trimestrale è forte rosso anche Atlantia (-5,74%).

