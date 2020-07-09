Imprese: arriva l’Atlante dei servizi digitali

Si chiama Atlante i4.0 il nuovo portale realizzato da Unioncamere in collaborazione con il Mef. Contiene la mappa delle quasi 600 strutture italiane che offrono servizi e tecnologie per l’innovazione e la digitalizzazione delle imprese

Unioncamere e il ministero dello Sviluppo economico hanno creato l’Atlante i4.0, un portale online che fornisce la mappa delle quasi 600 strutture italiane che offrono servizi e tecnologie per l’innovazione e la digitalizzazione delle imprese. L’obiettivo dell’iniziativa, si legge in una nota, è “aiutare gli imprenditori a orientarsi tra le principali strutture esistenti che supportano i processi di trasferimento tecnologico 4.0”.

Circa il 50% delle strutture si trova al Nord Italia, mentre poco più del 30% fornisce servizi per la stampa 3D e solo l’1% è in grado di sostenere le imprese nelle tecnologie particolarmente avanzate come la blockchain e l’intelligenza artificiale.

L’elenco delle strutture censite e descritte si articola in questo modo:

8 Competence Center (CC), i Centri di Competenza ad alta specializzazione;

(CC), i Centri di Competenza ad alta specializzazione; 263 Digital Innovation Hub (DIH) ed Ecosistemi Digitali per l’Innovazione (EDI) delle Associazioni di categoria;

(DIH) ed (EDI) delle Associazioni di categoria; 88 Punti Impresa Digitale (PID) delle Camere di commercio;

(PID) delle Camere di commercio; 27 Centri di Trasferimento Tecnologico (CTT) certificati da Unioncamere;

(CTT) certificati da Unioncamere; 161 FabLAB per la manifattura additiva;

per la manifattura additiva; 38 Incubatori Certificati per le startup innovative;

per le startup innovative; 104 Istituti Tecnici Superiori (ITS).

La mappatura dei 104 ITS punta a “facilitare l’incontro tra domanda e offerta di figure altamente specializzate nelle tecnologie avanzate”, precisa ancora la nota.

“Domanda e offerta di sapere da un lato e tecnologia dall’altro devono incontrarsi in un percorso fondamentale di efficienza e di innovazione del nostro Paese – commenta il ministro dello Sviluppo economico, Stefano Patuanelli – L’Atlante è uno strumento molto utile per le imprese. Andiamo a mappare su tutto il territorio nazionale i soggetti per l’innovazione, per dare alle imprese un supporto importantissimo nel momento in cui vogliono fare trasferimento tecnologico e utilizzare la ricerca per azioni di mercato”.

Per il presidente di Unioncamere, Carlo Sangalli, “le imprese più piccole sono quelle che mostrano maggiori difficoltà di fronte al cambiamento ed è soprattutto a loro che si rivolge l’Atlante, una bussola 4.0 per orientare gli imprenditori nella scelta dei compagni di viaggio più qualificati ed adatti per affrontare la sfida della digital transformation”.