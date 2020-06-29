Condividi

Fintech, Nicastro lancia banca digitale per piccole imprese

Il nome è ancora un mistero, ma il progetto – promosso dall’ex Direttore generale di Unicredit. Nicastro, e da Federico Sforza – è partito ufficialmente con la chiusura di un primo round di finanziamento da 45 milioni – La prima operazione è stata l’acquisizione della società Fide

Parte ufficialmente il progetto per la creazione di una nuova banca fintech dedicata alle piccole imprese. L’attività ha preso il via con la chiusura di un primo round di finanziamenti da 45 milioni di euro. I promotori dell’iniziativa sono Roberto Nicastro e Federico Sforza.

Il Progetto Banca Idea (questo il nome provvisorio) è iniziato con l’acquisizione di Fide, intermediario finanziario e impresa specializzata nel settore della cessione del quinto.

Per quanto riguarda la raccolta di capitale, il primo giro di finanziamento è stato il più ricco di sempre per una startup fintech italiana. A credere nel progetto sono stati perlopiù business angels del mondo bancario, imprenditoriale e assicurativo, ma anche investitori attivi nei comparti del fintech e del Venture Capital. Tra le aziende che hanno finanziato l’idea figurano Generali, il gruppo Sella, Banca Ifis e Isa.

Roberto Nicastro sarà presidente non operativo, mentre Federico Sforza (ex-Nexi) ricoprirà la carica di Ceo. Oltre a loro, tra i promotori ci sono altri otto professionisti, che avranno cariche operative nella gestione della società.

“Nonostante il periodo difficile, siamo riusciti a completare questo significativo round di finanziamento e a completare l’acquisizione della piattaforma Fide – commenta Sforza – Questo dovrebbe permetterci di essere operativi già in autunno con soluzioni innovative di credito alle piccole e piccolissime imprese. Siamo molto orgogliosi della squadra di investitori e manager che abbiamo riunito e che garantiscono al progetto da un lato serietà e solidità finanziaria e dall’altro il giusto mix di competenze e sinergie per raggiungere gli obiettivi che ci siamo prefissati: diventare la prima banca digitale del Paese totalmente dedicata alle piccole imprese; un comparto essenziale dell’economia italiana, in questo periodo è particolarmente provato dalla crisi economica, e che sta peraltro accelerando la propria vocazione digitale. Vogliamo  essere pronti entro l’anno per dare il nostro contributo alla ripresa e alla crescita di produttività del Paese”.

