Ferragamo vola in Borsa dopo il ritorno di Norsa

Il mercato apprezza il ritorno del manager nella posizione di vicepresidente esecutivo – Torna l’ipotesi di un nuovo polo italiano del lusso

Decolla il titolo in Borsa di Salvatore Ferragamo, che – dopo un avvio di seduta in cui non riusciva a fare prezzo – a metà giornata guadagna il 13,2%, a 12,66 euro per azione. La casa di moda mette a segno per distacco il miglior rialzo del Ftse Mib, che negli stessi minuti viaggia in territorio positivo dell’1,3%, poco sopra quota 18mila punti.

A innescare l’ondata di acquisti su Salvatore Ferragamo è stata la notizia relativa al cambiamento di governance, annunciato mercoledì a Borsa chiusa. Gli investitori hanno apprezzato soprattutto l’ingresso nel Consiglio d’amministrazione di Michele Norsa come vicepresidente esecutivo.

Il manager – che ha già ricoperto la carica di amministratore delegato dell’azienda per 10 anni, dal 2006 al 2016 – acquisirà i poteri esecutivi che finora sono stati esercitati dal presidente della maison, Ferruccio Ferragamo. Inoltre, Norsa lavorerà in coordinamento Micaela Le Divelec, Ceo della società.

Al mercato piace anche il fatto che Norsa sieda in altri Cda, tra cui quello di Missoni (azienda partecipata dal Fondo Strategico Italiano – Fsi al 41% e di cui Norsa è vicepresidente) e che sia industrial partner di Fsi.

A questo proposito, gli analisti di Equita sottolineano che “Fsi si candida a possibile aggregatore nel settore per costituire un polo italiano del lusso, come ha detto in varie interviste l’Ad Maurizio Tamagnini”. In passato, “è stata ventilata l’ipotesi che Fsi, dopo l’ingresso in Missoni, potesse puntare anche alla stessa Ferragamo”. Equita quindi non esclude che il ritorno di Norsa, “benché dettato da esigenze contingenti di business, possa eventualmente fare da apripista a un progetto di questo tipo nel medio termine”.

Jefferies ha alzato la valutazione sul titolo Salvatore Ferragamo da “underperform” a “hold”, con prezzo obiettivo a 11 euro.

Infine, per lasciare un posto disponibile in consiglio d’amministrazione, Giacomo (James) Ferragamo si è dimesso dal board e svolgerà il ruolo di direttore Brand & Prodotto e Comunicazione.

