Fca e Intesa: i manager si riducono i compensi

L’Ad Manley si dimezza lo stipendio – Elkann e il Cda non riceveranno compensi nel 2020 – Differimento 20% retribuzioni per i dipendenti – Il gruppo collabora con Stare Engineering per produrre ventilatori polmonari in Italia e mascherine negli Usa – Messina dona parte del bonus

Gli ingegneri di Fca stanno lavorando per contribuire alla lotta contro la pandemia di coronavirus. In Italia il gruppo collabora con Stare Engineering per produrre ventilatori polmonari, mentre negli Stati Uniti si dedica alla realizzazione di mascherine. Lo ha annunciato il Ceo di Fiat Chrysler, Mike Manley, in una lettera inviata lunedì sera ai dipendenti.

Il Ceo di Fca, inoltre, ha deciso di dimezzarsi lo stipendio per i prossimi tre mesi: “Proteggere la salute finanziaria dell’azienda è responsabilità di tutti – si legge ancora nella lettera di Manley ai dipendenti – a partire naturalmente da me e dal team di leadership. Al fine di raggiungere questo obiettivo e per evitare una riduzione del personale nel secondo trimestre, dal mese di aprile e per i prossimi tre mesi ridurrò il mio stipendio del 50% e i membri del Group Executive Council (GEC) ridurranno il loro del 30%”.

L’amministratore delegato annuncia poi che l’azienda chiederà “alla maggior parte dei dipendenti nel mondo non ancora impattati da riduzione di orario o ammortizzatori sociali di partecipare a questo sacrificio comune accettando un differimento temporaneo del 20% dello stipendio. Il processo varierà a seconda del Paese e potrebbero essere necessari accordi specifici”.

Manley rivela poi che il presidente di Fca, John Elkann, e l’intero consiglio d’amministrazione hanno deciso all’unanimità di rinunciare completamente ai propri compensi fino alla fine del 2020.

Un’iniziativa analoga è stata assunta anche dai vertici di Intesa Sanpaolo. L’amministratore delegato Carlo Messina “ha reso noto al consiglio di amministrazione che destinerà un milione di euro del bonus riconosciutogli dal sistema incentivante 2019 a donazioni a sostegno di specifiche iniziative sanitarie e che i 21 top manager a suo diretto riporto destineranno ad analoghe donazioni complessivamente circa 5 milioni dei rispettivi bonus”. Il Cda, prosegue la nota, “contribuirà con una propria specifica donazione”. Inoltre, sottolinea la banca, “in occasione dell’assegnazione dei bonus, tutti i dipendenti del gruppo potranno contribuire con donazioni a sostegno di specifiche iniziative sanitarie tramite un’apposita piattaforma”.

