Eni ritira nuovo buyback e rivede Capex dopo crollo greggio

Coronavirus e greggio sotto i 30 dollari spingono Eni a ritirare il piano di buyback da 400 milioni – Annunciata una significativa riduzione dei Capex e delle spese previste

L’emergenza Coronavirus insieme alle decisioni dell’OPEC hanno portato il prezzo del petrolio sotto i 30 dollari al barile, costringendo le società petrolifere a rivedere i propri piani, prima fra tutte Eni.

Un risultato inverosimile, che non si vedeva da quasi 20 anni. Così, Claudio Descalzi , AD di Eni, non ha potuto che ritirare la proposta di acquisto delle proprie azioni per un valore di 400 milioni di euro, indirizzata all’assemblea del 13 maggio.

Inoltre, l’attuale scenario, ha spinto Eni anche a rivedere le attività programmate per il biennio 2020-2021, in considerazione della forte riduzione dei prezzi delle commodities e dei vincoli operativi indotti dal virus. In pratica, la revisione considererà una significativa riduzione dei Capex e delle spese previste, portandole a livelli congrui con l’attuale contesto.

Come annunciato da Descalzi, la proposta sarà riconsiderata solo nel momento in cui la previsione del prezzo Brent, per l’anno di riferimento, tornerà a essere almeno uguale a 60 dollari al barile. Un traguardo, che secondo le stime del gruppo, non sarà raggiunto prima di due anni.

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione del gruppo si è riunito mercoledì 18 marzo, a seguito della seduta disastrosa in cui il Brent, a Londra, ha subito un calo del 10%, scendendo a 27 dollari al barile, a Wall Street il Wti, ancora peggio: perdendo oltre il 20%, con prezzi alla soglia dei 20 dollari.

Ma cosa ha portato a questo crollo? Sicuramente gli effetti dell’epidemia hanno contribuito alla recessione globale a cui stiamo assistendo. Ma non solo. Anche la guerra dei prezzi in corso tra Russia e Arabia Saudita, rispettivamente il terzo e secondo produttore a livello mondiale, ha decisamente fatto la sua parte. Ad inasprire la situazione, in più, è il mancato accordo sul taglio della produzione, con cui i sauditi hanno non solo aumentato la produzione (passando da 12 a 13 milioni al giorno), ma l’offerta del greggio a prezzi ribassati sui mercati europei.

