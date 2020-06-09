Condividi

Enel X e E-GAP: la ricarica on demand per auto elettriche

L’accordo con la startup italiana va in aiuto di chi rimane “a terra” e non può raggiungere la stazione di ricarica più vicina. Ecco come funziona il nuovo servizio che utilizza camioncini verdi per soccorrere chi è rimasto con la batteria scarica

Nuova partnership tra Enel X e E-Gap, il primo operatore di ricarica mobile, on-demand e sostenibile per auto elettriche in Europa. Adesso anche i clienti JuicePass potranno godere dei servizi offerti dalla startup italiana e non avere più la “batteria scarica”. Tramite l’omonima app, si può ricevere una ricarica a domicilio, di livello “fast charge” ed eseguita tramite un camioncino a zero emissioni.

Al cliente che deve ricaricare la propria auto, ma che non possiede autonomia sufficiente per raggiungere la stazione di ricarica Enel X più vicina o la propria abitazione, basterà aprire l’applicazione JuicePass, che consente di gestire tutti i servizi di ricarica sulle infrastrutture pubbliche e private, così da entrare automaticamente in contatto con il mondo di E-GAP.

Accedendo all’area dedicata, il cliente dopo aver scelto la tariffa più adeguata alle sue necessità – Small, Medium o Large – potrà richiedere l’intervento di un camioncino E-GAP in grado di fornirgli la carica necessaria in qualunque luogo all’interno dell’area operativa. Inoltre, attraverso l’applicazione, sarà possibile tracciare in tempo reale l’arrivo del van. Dal 2019 attiva a Milano e Roma, ma ben presto sarà disponibile in molte altre città italiane.

E-GAP offre altri servizi aggiuntivi, come la santificazione dell’abitacolo e la riattivazione emergenziale del veicolo elettrico, senza bisogno della presenza del richiedente.

Inoltre, Enel X offrirà la prima ricarica con la startup italiana ai primi 400 clienti che utilizzeranno il codice promo che riceveranno via email, così potranno usufruire di un intervengo gratuito a scelta tra le tariffe di E-GAP.

“Grazie alla partnership con E-GAP – ha dichiarato Alberto Piglia, Responsabile e-Mobility Enel X – ci impegniamo non solo a dotare il territorio di una rete capillare di stazioni di ricarica, piano ambizioso di Enel X da diversi anni, ma vogliamo portare ai nostri clienti tutta l’energia necessaria a ricaricare le batterie, qualora si trovino nell’impossibilità ad accedere ad una stazione di ricarica: diamo la possibilità di vivere la mobilità elettrica senza pensieri”.

“Lo sviluppo della mobilità sostenibile passa attraverso la creazione di una rete di servizi che soddisfino, con sempre più attenzione, le esigenze quotidiane delle persone – ha commentato Francesco De Meo, Head of Marketing di E-GAP – L’obiettivo è garantire un’esperienza della mobilità Green semplice e immediata. Per fare ciò, la cooperazione tra gli operatori diventa la leva principale per accelerare la diffusione delle auto elettriche sul territorio.”

