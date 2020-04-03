Condividi

Enel sale in Cile e punta al 65% di Enel Americas

| di | 0

Il gruppo ha annunciato di avere stipulato i contratti di share swap che, insieme agli acquisti di azioni, accresceranno ulteriormente la quota di controllo fino al massimo consentito. Le operazioni saranno completate a maggio

Enel sale in Cile e punta al 65% di Enel Americas

Enel ha annunciato di aver avviato l’acquisto di azioni e Ads per incrementare al 65 la propria quota nella controllata quotata cilena Enel Américas. Il piano di acquisto prevede di salire fino ad un ulteriore 2,7% del capitale – spiega la nota del gruppo – al fine di raggiungere la massima partecipazione attualmente consentita dallo statuto di Enel Américas, pari al 65%. Tale incremento verrà realizzato alla luce del previsto perfezionamento delle operazioni di share swap attualmente in corso, volte ad aumentare del 5% la quota di Enel in Enel Américas, fino a raggiungere il 62,3% del capitale. Il perfezionamento delle suddette operazioni è previsto entro maggio 2020″. 

 Enel ha annunciato di aver intanto stipulato due nuovi contratti di  share swap con un istituto finanziario. In linea con queste operazioni, Enel “potrà acquisire in date che si prevede ricorrano entro la fine del 2020 ulteriori azioni ordinarie e American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) di Enel Américas”. 

Il costo delle operazioni avviate e che si prevede saranno concluse in maggio, sarà finanziato dai flussi di cassa della gestione corrente. Naturalmente, prima del regolamento dell’operazione, Enel non potrà disporre né esercitare il diritto di voto in relazione alle azioni ordinarie o agli ADS di Enel Américas acquisiti o detenuti dall’istituto finanziario a titolo di copertura in relazione alle Operazioni di Share Swap corrispondenti. Il piano di acquisti rientra negli obiettivi presentati da Enel al mercato di ridurre la presenza delle minoranze nelle controllate sudamericane.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta