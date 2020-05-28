Condividi

Enel cresce in Sudamerica, ma riduce il carbone

Il gruppo ha aumentato la propria quota nel capitale della controllata cilena Enel Américas dal 57,2 al 62,3%, ma le controllate cilene accelerano la chiusura dell’impianto a carbone di Bocamina

Enel cresce in Sudamerica. Il gruppo annuncia in una nota di aver aumentato la propria quota nel capitale della controllata cilena Enel Américas dal 57,2 al 62,3%. Il corrispettivo pagato ammonta a 701 milioni di dollari, pari a circa 639 milioni di euro, pagati per intero con flussi di cassa della gestione corrente.

La novità è frutto del regolamento di due operazioni di share swap stipulate a giugno dell’anno scorso con un istituto finanziario per l’acquisizione fino al 5% del capitale sociale di Enel Américas.

Nel dettaglio, Enel ha acquisito quasi due miliardi e mezzo di azioni ordinarie e oltre 26 milioni di American Depositary Shares (Ads) di Enel Américas, ciascuna delle quali rappresenta 50 azioni ordinarie.

“Nell’aprile 2020 Enel ha stipulato due ulteriori contratti di share swap – ricorda la nota – per acquisire, in date che si prevede ricorrano entro la fine del 2020, ulteriori azioni ordinarie e Ads di Enel Américas fino a un ulteriore 2,7%, raggiungendo fino al 65% del capitale sociale della società”.

Le operazioni sono coerenti con uno degli obiettivi finanziari di Enel: ridurre la presenza delle minoranze azionarie nelle controllate sudamericane.

Sempre in riferimento alle attività nel continente latinoamericano, Enel fa sapere anche che le sue controllate in Cile (Enel Chile ed Enel Generación Chile) hanno deciso di accelerare la chiusura dell’impianto a carbone di Bocamina, a Coronel.

In particolare, Enel Generación Chile richiederà alla Commissione nazionale per l’energia cilena di autorizzare la cessazione dell’operatività delle unità 1 e 2 (da 128 e 350 MW) dell’impianto rispettivamente entro il 31 dicembre 2020 e il 31 maggio 2022.

La chiusura ha subito un’accelerazione rispetto a quanto programmato da Enel Generación Chile nel Piano nazionale di decarbonizzazione firmato con il Ministero dell’energia del Paese il 4 giugno 2019, che prevedeva la chiusura di Bocamina I entro la fine del 2023 e quella di Bocamina II entro il 2040.

Il valore netto contabile delle due Unità di Bocamina ammonta a circa 790 milioni di euro a livello di Gruppo Enel, compresi gli oneri di smantellamento. L’impatto economico sarà registrato nella relazione finanziaria semestrale del gruppo Enel al 30 giugno 2020, ma – assicura la società – non avrà conseguenze sul dividendo.

