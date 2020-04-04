Condividi

Editoria, il passaggio del controllo di Gedi da Cir a Exor il 23 aprile

Il passaggio del pacchetto di controllo di Gedi – che controlla giornali come la Repubblica, La Stampa, l’Espresso e tanti altri – dalla Cir della famiglia De Benedetti alla Exor della famiglia Agnelli-Elkann avverrà entro il mese e cambierà la mappa dell’editoria italiana

Si avvicina il perfezionamento dell’operazione Cir-Exor, annunciata lo scorso dicembre e che porta la holding finanziaria della famiglia Agnelli a rilevare il 43,78% del gruppo editoriale GEDI. A seguito del rilascio delle necessarie autorizzazioni da parte delle competenti autorità, incluse la Commissione Europea e l’AgCom, CIR (Compagnie Industriali Riunite) ed Exor hanno dunque comunicato che il perfezionamento dell’operazione annunciata in data 2 dicembre 2019, relativa all’acquisto da parte di Exor della partecipazione pari al 43,78% del capitale di GEDI Gruppo Editoriale detenuta da CIR, la holding della famiglia De Benedetti, avverrà in data 23 aprile 2020.

Il prezzo fissato è quello di 0,46 per azione, che corrisponde a un ammontare di 102,4 milioni. Completata l’operazione di acquisto, Exor provvederà, per il tramite di una società per azioni di nuova costituzione, a promuovere un’offerta pubblica di acquisto obbligatoria sulle azioni GEDI in circolazione non già detenute, secondo le modalità e i tempi previsti dalle normative vigenti e alle stesse condizioni già ricordate (0,46 per azione).

