Condividi

Dopo Coronavirus, ristoranti e palestre ultimi a riaprire

| di | 0

Nulla si muoverà fino a Pasqua. Ma anche dopo il ritorno alla normalità sarà lungo: si partirà dalle industrie, in fondo alla lista discoteche e bar. In arrivo le indicazioni del Comitato di sicurezza

Dopo Coronavirus, ristoranti e palestre ultimi a riaprire

Gli ultimi dati sul coronavirus in Italia suggeriscono che il picco dei contagi sia ormai vicino, ma sulla riapertura delle attività non c’è da farsi illusioni: le passeggiate in centro, le chiacchiere al bar e le cene al ristorante saranno proibite almeno fino a maggio. Ancora di più bisognerà aspettare per palestre e parrucchieri, ma anche per discoteche, pub, centri conferenze e sale convegni. Tutto ciò che non è strettamente essenziale viene relegato in fondo alla lista. L’arrivo della primavera e la possibilità di stare all’aperto, infatti, non aiuteranno, perché il problema è il contatto fra le persone.

Al momento, l’unica certezza è che la quarantena totale continuerà fino al 12 aprile. Lo ha confermato lunedì il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza: “Nella riunione del Comitato tecnico scientifico – ha detto – è emersa la valutazione di prorogare tutte le misure di contenimento almeno fino a Pasqua e il governo si muoverà in questa direzione”. Il provvedimento ufficiale sarà varato nella prossima riunione del Consiglio dei ministri, che si terrà mercoledì o giovedì e dovrebbe coprire il periodo fino al 18 aprile, come annunciato.

Ma cosa accadrà dopo Pasqua? È possibile che fra il 12 e il 18 aprile il governo consenta la riapertura di alcune industrie connesse ai servizi essenziali, ma finora considerate non indispensabili: è il caso di alcune industrie meccaniche i cui prodotti sono vitali per la filiera agroalimentare, oppure di quelle chimiche legate alla farmaceutica. D’altra parte, per poter riaprire i battenti, anche queste imprese dovranno dare prova di rispettare le norme anti-contagio: distanza di sicurezza di almeno un metro fra i dipendenti, dotazione di guanti e mascherine, sistemi di areazione adeguati.

Le stesse regole varranno anche per tutte le altre attività, che torneranno operative progressivamente nei giorni successivi, seguendo una tabella di marcia su cui governo e tecnici sono già al lavoro. È chiaro quindi che la data della riapertura non segnerà il ritorno alla normalità: ci vorrà ancora molto tempo perché tutto torni come prima. Il pericolo più grave è che una ripresa troppo rapida ridia impulso alla curva dei contagi. Uno scenario che produrrebbe danni incalcolabili a livello sanitario, sociale ed economico.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta