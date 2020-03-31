Dopo Coronavirus, ristoranti e palestre ultimi a riaprire

Nulla si muoverà fino a Pasqua. Ma anche dopo il ritorno alla normalità sarà lungo: si partirà dalle industrie, in fondo alla lista discoteche e bar. In arrivo le indicazioni del Comitato di sicurezza

Gli ultimi dati sul coronavirus in Italia suggeriscono che il picco dei contagi sia ormai vicino, ma sulla riapertura delle attività non c’è da farsi illusioni: le passeggiate in centro, le chiacchiere al bar e le cene al ristorante saranno proibite almeno fino a maggio. Ancora di più bisognerà aspettare per palestre e parrucchieri, ma anche per discoteche, pub, centri conferenze e sale convegni. Tutto ciò che non è strettamente essenziale viene relegato in fondo alla lista. L’arrivo della primavera e la possibilità di stare all’aperto, infatti, non aiuteranno, perché il problema è il contatto fra le persone.

Al momento, l’unica certezza è che la quarantena totale continuerà fino al 12 aprile. Lo ha confermato lunedì il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza: “Nella riunione del Comitato tecnico scientifico – ha detto – è emersa la valutazione di prorogare tutte le misure di contenimento almeno fino a Pasqua e il governo si muoverà in questa direzione”. Il provvedimento ufficiale sarà varato nella prossima riunione del Consiglio dei ministri, che si terrà mercoledì o giovedì e dovrebbe coprire il periodo fino al 18 aprile, come annunciato.

Ma cosa accadrà dopo Pasqua? È possibile che fra il 12 e il 18 aprile il governo consenta la riapertura di alcune industrie connesse ai servizi essenziali, ma finora considerate non indispensabili: è il caso di alcune industrie meccaniche i cui prodotti sono vitali per la filiera agroalimentare, oppure di quelle chimiche legate alla farmaceutica. D’altra parte, per poter riaprire i battenti, anche queste imprese dovranno dare prova di rispettare le norme anti-contagio: distanza di sicurezza di almeno un metro fra i dipendenti, dotazione di guanti e mascherine, sistemi di areazione adeguati.

Le stesse regole varranno anche per tutte le altre attività, che torneranno operative progressivamente nei giorni successivi, seguendo una tabella di marcia su cui governo e tecnici sono già al lavoro. È chiaro quindi che la data della riapertura non segnerà il ritorno alla normalità: ci vorrà ancora molto tempo perché tutto torni come prima. Il pericolo più grave è che una ripresa troppo rapida ridia impulso alla curva dei contagi. Uno scenario che produrrebbe danni incalcolabili a livello sanitario, sociale ed economico.