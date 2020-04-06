Condividi

Decreto Liquidità: alle imprese prestiti fino a 5 milioni

Il Governo ha messo a punto lo schema del Decreto Liquidità, che garantirà crediti con scadenza fino a 6 anni – Scuola: due ipotesi per gli esami di Maturità

Il governo dovrebbe varare oggi, lunedì 6 aprile, due provvedimenti importanti in funzione anticrisi: il più atteso è il decreto liquidità a sostegno delle imprese, ma in agenda c’è anche l’estensione del Golden Power, che dà al governo la possibilità d’intervenire per difendere le aziende strategiche italiane da tentativi di scalata stranieri.

Il decreto liquidità – in cui sarà inserito anche il rinvio delle scadenze fiscali – è stato oggetto di lunghe trattative nella maggioranza, ma anche tra governo e opposizione. Al centro del contendere, le quote delle garanzie pubbliche da assicurare sui prestiti erogati dalle banche alle aziende, oltre al ruolo della Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Secondo il ministro dello Sviluppo economico, Stefano Patuanelli, la dotazione del fondo per le piccole e medie imprese salirà a 7 miliardi, con la capacità di generare liquidità fino a 100 miliardi. I prestiti avranno scadenze fino a 6 anni.

Nel dettaglio, lo schema delle garanzie è il seguente:

  • Prestiti fino a 25 mila euro: garanzia al 100%, senza la valutazione del merito del credito;
  • Prestiti fino a 800mila euro: garanzia al 100%, ma con valutazione del merito del credito, ovvero della solvibilità dell’impresa;
  • Prestiti fino a 5 milioni di euro: garanzia al 90%, con la possibilità di arrivare al 100% grazie alla controgaranzia dei confidi (cioè consorzi creati proprio allo scopo di prestare garanzie alle imprese) e con una valutazione sulla solvibilità che tenga conto della situazione precedente alla crisi del coronavirus.

A garantire i prestiti per le grandi aziende e a occuparsi delle valutazioni della solvibilità sarà Sace, la controllata di Cdp che assicura le attività delle imprese italiane all’estero.

Sul tavolo del Consiglio dei ministri arriverà poi il decreto sulla scuola, con le regole per la conclusione dell’anno scolastico, per gli esami Terza media per la Maturità 2020. La ministra dell’Istruzione, Lucia Azzolina, conferma l’impostazione di cui si è parlato finora. L’ultimo giorno utile per tornare in aula (se sarà possibile farlo in sicurezza) è il 18 maggio. In questo caso gli esami di Maturità e quelli di Terza media – a cui sarà ammesso il 100% dei candidati – avranno una formula più snella. Se invece il ritorno sui banchi non fosse possibile, per la Maturità ci sarà un colloquio online, mentre per la Terza media sarà prevista la valutazione di un elaborato scritto.

