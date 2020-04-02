Condividi

Scuola e Maturità 2020: tutti promossi, esami “light”

Il ministero dell’Istruzione lavora a un nuovo decreto: per quest’anno zero bocciature, ma non sarà per tutti un “6 politico” – Per la Maturità si fa strada l’idea di un unico maxi-orale

Che ne sarà dell’anno scolastico 2019/2020? Il ministero dell’Istruzione sta scrivendo un primo decreto per affrontare il problema. Oltre alla sospensione della didattica, bisogna capire quale sarà il destino dei prossimi esami di Stato: Maturità e Terza media.

Secondo fonti citate dal quotidiano “La Repubblica”, il piano per uscire da questa situazione senza precedenti prevede che nessuno studente venga bocciato. Questo però non significa che il ministero imporrà ai docenti la disciplina del “6 politico”: gli insegnanti dovranno sì promuovere tutti gli alunni dalla prima elementare al penultimo anno delle superiori – per tenere conto delle circostanze eccezionali di quest’anno – ma i debiti in una o più materie rimarranno comunque possibili.

Per quanto riguarda gli esami di Maturità, che coinvolgeranno 460mila ragazzi, dovranno svolgersi necessariamente in una forma semplificata. Per i dettagli bisognerà aspettare ancora qualche settimana, ma sembra che le alternative sul tavolo non siano molte. Appena due.

1) Se si tornasse a scuola entro la prima settimana di maggio (ipotesi per la verità remota) tutti gli studenti verrebbero ammessi alla prova finale, che inizierebbe il 17 giugno con il tema di italiano, per concludersi tra fine mese e inizio luglio con gli orali.

2) Se invece, com’è probabile, per quest’anno non si tornasse più a scuola, allora lo stravolgimento della maturità sarebbe ancora più profondo. Continuerebbero a essere ammessi tutti gli studenti, ma per ragioni sanitarie salterebbero le prove scritte, come già accaduto all’Aquila nel 2009 e in provincia di Modena nel 2012, dopo i terremoti. L’esame, quindi, consterebbe soltanto del colloquio orale, che però a quel punto verrebbe rafforzato, ad esempio con esercizi matematici o traduzioni. In questo caso le date d’avvio possibili sarebbero il 17 giugno o il primo luglio, fermo restando che tutto dovrà essere concluso entro metà luglio. Quanto alle modalità pratiche di svolgimento dell’esame, per non venire meno alle regole anti-contagio i candidati potrebbero essere convocati singolarmente, senza testimoni. Oppure, in extrema ratio, il colloquio potrebbe svolgersi a distanza.  

