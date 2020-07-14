Debiti societari, è record: +1.000 miliardi nel 2020

Il primato è di Vokswagen, che si avvicina ai livelli dei debiti sovrani di Ungheria e Sudafrica – Ecco i risultati del primo Corporate Debt Index

Mai nella storia i debiti societari sono stati alti come adesso. Nel 2019 le imprese di tutto il mondo hanno chiesto prestiti per la cifra record di 8.300 miliardi di dollari, in rialzo dell’8,1% su base annua. Si tratta dell’aumento più rapido negli ultimi 5 anni, ma è già chiaro che sarà superato (e non di poco) nel 2020: per quest’anno, infatti, la previsione parla di un incremento da mille miliardi, pari al 12%. I calcoli sono di Corporate Debt Index, che ha da poco pubblicato la prima edizione del Corporate Debt Index, uno studio a lungo termine sulle tendenze di indebitamento delle società in tutto il mondo.

Dall’analisi emerge che la maggior parte delle aziende non si indebita solo per investire, ma anche per acquisizioni, riacquisti di azioni e perfino distribuzioni di dividendi.

Volkswagen è l’azienda più indebitata al mondo. Con 192 miliardi di dollari di indebitamento netto, il colosso tedesco si avvicina incredibilmente ai livelli del debito sovrano di Sudafrica e Ungheria. A livello geografico, il più rapido aumento dell’indebitamento societario si è registrato negli Stati Uniti e in Svizzera.

Eppure, non tutte le società contraggono prestiti. Un quarto delle aziende incluse nell’indice di Janus Henderson ha un indebitamento nullo e alcune dispongono di consistenti riserve di liquidità: in questo caso, al primo posto in classifica c’è Alphabet, proprietaria di Google, con 104 miliardi. “Spesso tuttavia questo atteggiamento apparentemente prudente non trova il favore degli azionisti – si legge nella ricerca – che individuano modalità migliori per impiegare il capitale”.

Federico Pons, country head per l’Italia di Janus Henderson, sottolinea che “negli ultimi 5 anni l’indebitamento delle aziende italiane incluse nell’Indice è cresciuto molto lentamente, in parte perché non si è registrata una crescita degli utili rispetto al 2014. A livello settoriale, il comparto delle Utilities è quello che presenta un indebitamento maggiore (45%), in linea con quanto si osserva a livello globale. Il peso di questo settore sul mercato azionario italiano è tale da spiegare il livello di indebitamento raggiunto nel nostro Paese”.