Da Hera 100mila euro per il digitale nelle scuole

Nell’ambito del progetto “Digi e Lode”, sono stati selezionati 20 istituti dell’Emilia Romagna a cui andranno 50 mila euro, sul totale dei 100 mila previsti per quest’anno

La multiutility bolognese Hera, quotata a Piazza Affari, ha lanciato una nuova edizione dell’iniziativa “Digi e Lode”, volta a sostenere la digitalizzazione delle scuole italiane. Nell’ambito di questo progetto, il gruppo comunica che sono stati selezionati 20 istituti dell’Emilia Romagna a cui andranno 50 mila euro, sul totale dei 100 mila previsti per quest’anno.

Inoltre, per l’edizione 2019/2020, Hera ha esteso il progetto anche alle scuole di Marche e Abruzzo, con un investimento aggiuntivo di 25 mila euro. In tutti i territori sarà pubblicata un’altra classifica al termine del secondo quadrimestre.

Nella graduatoria del primo quadrimestre, tra le scuole dei Comuni più grandi dell’Emilia Romagna ce ne sono due di Ferrara, due di Imola, due di Modena, due di Ravenna, due di Faenza, due di Bologna, due di Cesena e una di Forlì.

Per quanto riguarda invece i Comuni sotto i 50mila abitanti, le cinque scuole che hanno vinto si trovano a Mordano (BO), a Castelfranco Emilia (MO), Marano sul Panaro (MO), Vignola (MO) e Massa Lombarda (RA).

Ogni istituto riceverà 2.500 euro per sostenere progetti di digitalizzazione scolastica. Nella scorsa edizione, i premi sono stati utilizzati soprattutto per l’acquisto di monitor touchscreen, lavagne interattive multimediali, videoproiettori, notebook, tablet, microscopi elettronici, percorsi formativi sulla progettazione tridimensionale, pc, webcam, stampanti 3D e laser.

Il progetto “Digi e Lode” prevede che ogni volta che un cliente attiva uno o più servizi digitali, messi a disposizione gratuitamente dalla multiutility, dona dei punti alle scuole del suo Comune. Se poi i clienti selezionano sul sito web dedicato una scuola in particolare, i punti vengono moltiplicati per 5 volte.

Nel primo quadrimestre di Digi e Lode sono stati quasi 185.000 i servizi digitali attivati dai clienti Hera. In particolare, quasi 30.000 sono state le richieste per l’invio della bolletta elettronica e oltre 37.400 le iscrizioni ai Servizi Online. L’app dedicata alla raccolta differenziata, il Rifiutologo, è stata scaricata 64.400 volte e quasi 53.800 sono stati i download dell’app My Hera.

