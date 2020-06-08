Covid, in Brasile Bolsonaro nasconde i dati (VIDEO)

Si aggrava di giorno in giorno l’emergenza sanitaria nel Paese sudamericano, che sta diventando il nuovo epicentro dell’epidemia – Ma il presidente continua a maramaldeggiare e minaccia di uscire dall’Oms – VIDEO.

Continua a preoccupare la situazione in Brasile, sul fronte sanitario ma anche politico, sociale, e verrebbe da dire umanitario, considerando tutti i risvolti negativi delle sciagurate scelte del presidente Jair Bolsonaro. L’ultima notizia è che, nonostante in Brasile si continuino a registrare migliaia di morti ogni giorno (il tutto mentre nel resto del mondo l’epidemia retrocede, e oggi ad esempio riapre New York dopo quasi tre mesi di lockdown), Bolsonaro abbia deciso non di oscurare (come spiega il giornalista italiano Andrea Torrente nel video, precisando la lettura superficiale di parte della stampa) i dati sul contagio da Covid-19, ma di non fornire più i dati complessivi bensì solo quelli delle ultime 24 ore, e peraltro spostando non casualmente la pubblicazione dal tardo pomeriggio alle 22, in modo che i telegiornali delle 20 non possano riprenderli.

La scelta è nel solco della strategia negazionista del presidente brasiliano, persino più spinta di quella del suo collega nordamericano Donald Trump: nei giorni scorsi, sulla falsariga del tycoon, Bolsonaro ha accusato l’Oms di approccio “ideologico” minacciando anche lui di uscire dall’organizzazione delle Nazioni Unite. Il tutto mentre il Brasile è ormai il secondo Paese più colpito dall’epidemia dopo gli Usa, con quasi 36.000 decessi e oltre 235.000 casi (aggiornamento alla sera del 7 giugno). Questo atteggiamento e questi numeri stanno facendo dell’America Latina, secondo quanto sostiene la stessa Oms, il nuovo focolaio mondiale: ormai in quel continente si contano quasi 64.000 decessi (oltre la metà proprio in Brasile, col Perù al secondo posto con 5.300 morti secondo i dati ufficiali forniti) e 1,2 milioni di contagi.

La testimonianza del giornalista Andrea Torrente, da Curitiba

La situazione in Brasile sta dunque sfuggendo di mano e non solo dal punto di vista sanitario. Dal punto di vista politico, la tenuta del governo è ai minimi storici, visto che nelle ultime settimane si son dimessi ben tre ministri della Salute e la carica è tuttora vacante, assunta ad interim dal presidente. Si aggravano anche le tensioni sociali ed economiche: oltre 100 milioni di brasiliani hanno fatto richiesta per gli aiuti promessi da Bolsonaro, ma non mancano in questi giorni proteste e manifestazioni contro la gestione dell’emergenza. La popolarità di Bolsonaro è insomma ai minimi termini, e a tutte le questioni citate si aggiunge quella dell’Amazzonia, che riguarda l’intero pianeta. Questo governo ha impresso una netta svolta a favore del disboscamento e degli interessi delle grandi imprese agricole. Andando avanti così, solo quest’anno verrà disboscata un’area estesa quanto quella della Campania.