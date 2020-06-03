Covid-19, impatto pesantissimo sul lavoro: -274mila occupati

I dati Istat di aprile indicano che a pagare il prezzo più alto sono i dipendenti a termine e gli indipendenti – Crolla anche il tasso di disoccupazione, ma solo grazie al boom (+5,4%) degli inattivi

Arrivano i primi, pesantissimi dati, sull’impatto dell’emergenza coronavirus sul mercato del lavoro. A rivelarli è l’Istat, che consegna una fotografia preoccupante di quanto accaduto ad aprile, il mese in cui tutta Italia è rimasta chiusa per cercare di contenere i contagi da Covid-19.

Ad aprile, il numero degli occupati è sceso di 274mila unità rispetto a marzo. In termini percentuali si tratta di una riduzione dell’1,2%. A pagare il prezzo più alto dell’emergenza, sono le donne (-1,5%, pari a -143mila), mentre per gli uomini la riduzione è dell’1% (-131mila). Parlando invece il carattere dell’occupazione, nonostante il blocco dei licenziamenti in vigore fino a metà agosto, la diminuzione più accentuata riguarda i dipendenti (-205mila occupati, 1,1%), e in particolare i dipendenti a termine, che ad aprile registrano un calo di 129mila unità rispetto al -76mila degli occupati con contratto a tempo indeterminato. Male anche gli indipendenti, che pur mostrando un ribasso pari a -69mila unità, in termini percentuali segnano una riduzione ancora più significativa: -1,3% su marzo. In virtù di questi dati, il tasso di occupazione al 57,9% (-0,7 punti percentuali).

“Ad aprile 2020 l’effetto dell’emergenza COVID-19 sul mercato del lavoro appare decisamente più marcato rispetto a marzo – commenta l’Istat in una nota – l’occupazione ha registrato una diminuzione di quasi 300 mila unità, che ha portato nei due mesi a un calo complessivo di 400 mila occupati e di un punto percentuale nel tasso di occupazione. Il tasso di disoccupazione in soli due mesi diminuisce di quasi tre punti percentuali e quello di inattività aumenta in misura analoga”.

Ad aprile, crolla anche il numero di disoccupati, -484mila rispetto a marzo, mentre il tasso di disoccupazione scende al 6,3% e quello di disoccupazione giovanile al 20,3%. Buone notizie, dunque? No, perché secondo quanto spiega l’Istat a determinare il calo è il boom degli inattivi, il cui numero il mese scorso è aumentato di 746mila unità (+5,4%). Parlando in parole povere, il calo della disoccupazione è dovuto al fatto che chi ha perso il lavoro e chi non lo aveva già da prima, per il momento non lo sta nemmeno più cercando, scoraggiato dal rallentamento economico causato dal coronavirus.

Preoccupanti anche i dati forniti dall’Istat sul trimestre febbraio-aprile. Rispetto ai tre mesi precedenti infatti il numero di occupati è sceso di 226unità, quello dei disoccupati di 497mila unità, mentre quello degli inattivi si è impennato di 686mila unità.

