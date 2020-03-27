Covid-19, Generali consegna i primi ventilatori in Lombardia

L’operazione è stata portata a termine in collaborazione con Hope Onlus, grazie al finanziamento da 100 milioni stanziato dal Leone attraverso un fondo straordinario.

Generali è sempre più concretamente in campo contro il coronavirus. Il gruppo assicurativo, che è stato il primo a creare un fondo straordinario internazionale con una dotazione fino a 100 milioni per sostenere il sistema sanitario, ha comunicato di aver già portato a termine un altro aiuto concreto: già oggi, presso i reparti di rianimazione degli ospedali della Lombardia, il Leone ha consegnato i primi ventilatori polmonari importati dalla Germania con un’operazione umanitaria di Hope Onlus, realizzata grazie alla donazione di Generali.

I ventilatori sono arrivati dalla fabbrica Dixion di Düsseldorf in Germania a Milano attraverso un’operazione umanitaria gestita da Hope Onlus, organizzazione non profit specializzata in progetti sulla salute e sull’educazione, attiva in Italia e in Medio Oriente. La collaborazione fra profit, non profit e pubblico ha permesso di avere la priorità di consegna da industrie che non riescono a evadere gli ordini di ventilatori polmonari da tutti i Paesi del mondo. Il supporto scientifico della Fondazione Buzzi e il coordinamento diretto fra Hope Onlus e il Responsabile dell’Unità di Crisi Prof. Antonio Pesenti, Primario della Terapia Intensiva del Policlinico di Milano, hanno reso possibile una filiera controllata al 100%, che dalla produzione arriva al servizio al paziente.

Sono dunque già stati installati oggi, a tempo record, 8 posti di Terapia Intensiva negli Ospedali di Crema, Brescia e Buzzi di Milano. Ne sono in arrivo altri 12. Nei giorni scorsi Generali aveva già donato 500 tute protettive alle strutture sanitarie della Lombardia. Inoltre, la scorsa settimana Generali Deutschland, in cooperazione con Air DolomitiLufthansa, ha supportato la diplomazia italiana in Germania nel trasporto di 2.500 dispositivi di protezione donati da un gruppo di imprenditori cinesi.

“Siamo felici che Assicurazioni Generali – ha commentato Elena Fazzini, Presidente della Fondazione Hope Onlus -, da sempre attenta alla protezione e alla sicurezza delle persone, abbia accolto l’urgente appello degli ospedali e abbia prontamente risposto, donando 20 ventilatori polmonari per altrettanti posti di Terapia Intensiva di cui in questo momento c’è disperato bisogno. Vogliamo anche ringraziare l’Ambasciatore Italiano in Germania, Luigi Mattiolo, che ha supportato tutta l’azione umanitaria e che si è reso disponibile a continuare ad aiutarci, affinché presto arrivino altre apparecchiature medicali a servizio degli ospedali”.