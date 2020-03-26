Covid-19, Enel protegge i suoi 68.000 dipendenti

Polizza assicurativa a garanzia di tutti i dipendenti in tutto il mondo: una indennità in denaro in caso di ricovero o di terapia intensiva per contrazione del virus. – Anche Fs amplia le tutele ai dipendenti in caso di contagio e ricovero

Enel scende in campo contro il coronavirus: dopo aver comunicato che i target finanziari del 2020 non cambieranno di una virgola nonostante l’emergenza, il gruppo guidato da Francesco Starace ha stipulato una polizza assicurativa a copertura degli oltre 68.000 dipendenti in tutto il mondo, in caso di ricovero da virus COVID-19. Il prodotto, che è stato strutturato specificamente per le esigenze del Gruppo Enel, rappresenta in assoluto il primo intervento assicurativo al mondo volto a garantire assistenza a livello globale rispetto all’attuale fenomeno di pandemia.

Tramite la polizza, Enel garantirà dunque una indennità in denaro a tutti i suoi dipendenti sparsi nel pianeta (in particolare in Italia, Spagna e Sudamerica) che dovessero essere ricoverati a causa della contrazione del virus o sottoposti a terapia intensiva. Lo strumento è quello di un’indennità aggiuntiva rispetto a tutte le altre polizze e forme di assistenza sanitaria già a disposizione dei dipendenti di Enel.

Questo strumento, sviluppato in collaborazione con la società leader nel settore dei servizi assicurativi e di risk management Aon SpA, è stato attivato immediatamente in tutti i Paesi nel mondo in cui Enel ha dipendenti.

Tra le società che scendono in campo per tutelare i propri dipendenti c’è anche Fs Italiane che ha sottoscritto una copertura assicurativa per i suoi lavoratori in caso di ricovero dovuto a contagio da Coronavirus COVID-19.

La copertura assicurativa è gestita da UniSalute e durerà per un anno. Il fine è quello di fornire ai dipendenti del gruppo un’indennità giornaliera in caso di ricovero per COVID-19, una diaria forfettaria in caso di ricovero in terapia intensiva per COVID-19 e un pacchetto di servizi di assistenza, fra cui informazioni sanitarie, consulenze mediche telefoniche e prenotazioni di prestazioni sanitarie.