Covid-19, Banco Bpm: 900mila euro a sostegno dei territori

Con una raccolta fondi e una campagna di crowdfunding la banca è riuscita a raccogliere 900mila euro da destinare alle famiglie in difficoltà

Banco Bpm comunica i risultati di due iniziative messe in campo per far fronte all’emergenza coronavirus. La prima è #SOStegnostraordinario, raccolta fondi dei dipendenti del gruppo bancario in collaborazione con Fondazione Banco Alimentare e Caritas Italiana per supportare le famiglie in difficoltà. La seconda invece è una campagna di crowdfunding, #insiemestraordinari, condotta al fianco insieme ad ospedali e onlus in prima linea nella lotta contro il virus.

Complessivamente, tramite i due progetti e al contributo diretto di Banco Bpm, sono stati raccolti 900mila euro, una cifra che si aggiunge ai 2,5 milioni di euro già stanziati per attività sociali da Banco BPM – insieme a Banca Aletti e Banca Akros – e dalle Fondazioni collegate con l’insorgere dell’emergenza Covid-19.

«Queste due iniziative testimoniano l’impegno di Banco Bpm sul fronte della solidarietà – commenta il presidente dell’istituto veronese, Massimo Tononi, – Un impegno che ha riunito i clienti, i colleghi e più in generale gli stakeholder locali consentendo di raggiungere obiettivi concreti a fianco di piccole e grandi realtà no-profit e che è destinato a proseguire nel corso dell’anno con nuovi progetti già in cantiere».

Scendendo nei dettagli, con la campagna #SOStegnostraordinario avviata tra tutto il personale del gruppo Banco Bpm, sono stati raccolti 500mila euro che saranno utilizzati per “garantire le condizioni di sussistenza primarie alle sempre più numerose famiglie in difficoltà, con particolare attenzione alle fasce più deboli della popolazione come anziani e bambini. Dieci le città coinvolte: Milano, Roma, Vercelli, Padova, Genova, Modena, Reggio Emilia, Foggia, Catania e Palermo”, spiega la banca in una nota, sottolineando come tramite la Caritas e il Banco Alimentare sono state supportate circa 2.000 famiglie con 3mila minori, attraverso 1.250 spese solidali mensili di cibo fresco e conservato per un valore complessivo di 250mila euro. La restante somma di 250mila euro è stata impiegata in attività di sostegno al reddito per quasi 900 famiglie con gravi problematiche emergenziali e abitative.

#insiemestraordinari, dal 21 aprile ha raggiunto 400 mila euro, una cifra che tiene conto del contributo di 900 donatori e per, circa metà importo, di un’erogazione liberale della Banca. “Tali fondi – spiega Banco Bpm – hanno consentito di offrire assistenza alimentare a 2.100 famiglie e a ulteriori 4.800 persone, di distribuire oltre 2.500 pacchi spesa, di donare 1 ecografo, 1 ambulanza, le attrezzature per un’ambulanza a biocontenimento e di acquistare dispositivi di protezione e attrezzature varie utilizzati negli ospedali per il contenimento del contagio.