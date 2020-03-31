Condividi

Coronavirus, Snam: arrivano i primi ventilatori e mascherine

| di | 0

Sono arrivati martedì 31 marzo i primi 250 ventilatori e le 600mila mascherine acquistati e donati dalla Snam: saranno distribuiti dalla Protezione Civile con il coordinamento del commissario straordinario Arcuri.

Coronavirus, Snam: arrivano i primi ventilatori e mascherine

E’ arrivato il 31 marzo a Milano un volo dalla Cina organizzato da Farnesina e Ambasciata Italiana a Pechino che trasporta i primi 250 ventilatori polmonari e le 600mila mascherine acquistati e donati da Snam. Lo ha annunciato l’amministratore delegato di Snam, Marco Alverà. Il materiale medico sarà distribuito alle strutture sanitarie di varie regioni italiane dalla Protezione Civile, con il coordinamento del commissario straordinario Domenico Arcuri, sulla base delle necessità. Inoltre sono già in magazzino a Pechino altri 450 ventilatori polmonari e 4,5 milioni di mascherine, pronti a partire per l’Italia.

Snam donerà complessivamente 625 ventilatori e 600mila mascherine, nell’ambito dello stanziamento di 20 milioni di euro deciso per l’emergenza coronavirus a favore del sistema sanitario e del settore no profit. La società sta inoltre acquistando altro materiale sanitario per conto della struttura del commissario straordinario, con cui ha siglato una lettera di intenti nei giorni scorsi. “Continueremo a mettere le nostre risorse e le nostre competenze al servizio del Paese – ha detto Alverà – e siamo orgogliosi di poter dare un contributo concreto agli operatori sanitari e al loro straordinario lavoro per superare tutti insieme questo momento di difficoltà”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta