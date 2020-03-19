Condividi

Coronavirus: mezzo milione di negozi aperti in Italia

Secondo l’analisi di Unioncamere e InfoCamere, quasi la metà dei negozi aperti vende prodotti alimentari – 800 mila le persone al lavoro

Le restrizioni del Governo per combattere l’emergenza coronavirus hanno imposto la chiusura alla maggioranza degli esercizi commerciali e delle attività che offrono servizi alla persona. Dai negozi di abbigliamento ai parrucchieri, tutti con le serrande abbassate. C’è però chi rimane aperto e continua a lavorare per offrire ai cittadini beni e prodotti di prima necessità, ma anche sigarette e giornali.

Sono circa mezzo milione i servizi e le attività aperte ad oggi in Italia, di cui 230 mila attivi nel settore alimentare. Al loro interno lavorano 800mila persone. Questi i numeri forniti da Unioncamere e InfoCamere e fondati del Registro delle imprese delle Camere di Commercio.

Scendendo nei dettagli dell’analisi, la maggior parte dei punti vendita di prodotti alimentari alimentari aperti è in Campania, che conta quasi 33mila attive con 37mila dipendenti. La regione, d’altronde, vanta la maggior rete a livello nazionale di piccoli esercizi commerciali al dettaglio (oltre 19mila), di minimarket (quasi 11mila) e di negozi di prodotti surgelati (633). 

Sono di meno ma più grandi gli oltre 25mila esercizi alimentari aperti in Lombardia, seconda per diffusione di punti vendita di questo settore, al cui interno lavorano oltre 82mila dipendenti. La regione guidata da Attilio Fontana, ad oggi ha il maggior numero di Ipermercati attivi nel Paese (212 con 23mila dipendenti), ai quali si affiancano 2.100 Supermercati, in cui lavorano 38mila persone. Non mancano però anche i negozi di vicinato: quasi 15mila quelli presenti sul territorio con 12mila dipendenti. 

Segue il Lazio, con oltre 24mila esercizi aperti e 44mila dipendenti al lavoro. “Nella regione della Capitale, in cui un po’ tutte le tipologie di vendita alimentare sono rappresentate, si concentra il maggior numero di discount a livello nazionale: 363 con quasi 4mila dipendenti. La regione è anche al secondo posto per diffusione di Ipermercati (90 con quasi 2mila lavoratori) e al terzo posto (dopo Campania e Sicilia) per presenza di Supermercati (oltre 2.500 con più di 21mila lavoratori)”, sottolinea Unioncamere.

