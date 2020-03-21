Condividi

Coronavirus: la Lombardia chiude tutto, Dybala e Maldini positivi

Di frronte all’emergenza Coronavirus e alla crescita di morti e contagiati (circa 5 mila al giorni), la Lombardia chiude tutto e subito: aziende e uffici non essenziali cessano la loro attività, salvo farmacie, negozi alimentari ed edicole – Ma il Governo che cosa farà? Conte non potrà temporeggiare a lungo – Il virus colpisce anche i campioni del calcio

Di fronte all’emergenza Coronavirus e all”inarrestabile crescita di contagiati (quasi 5 mila nelle ultime 24 ore) e di morti (793 nelle ultime 24 ore) la Regione Lombardia – sostenuta dai sindaci di tutti i colori politici, dai sindacati e dalle imprese – ha rotto gli indugi e ha deciso di chiudere tutto, aziende e servizi non essenziali.

Nella regione più colpita dall’epidemia – che ha il suo epicentro nelle province di Bergamo e Brescia – resteranno aperti solo le farmacie, le edicole e i negozi e i supermercati che vendono generi alimentari.

L’ordinanza, firmata dal Governatore della Lombardia Fontana, scatta subito e durerà almeno fino al 15 aprile. Chi trasgredisce le regole va incontro a sanzioni fino a 5 mila euro, al di là degli effetti penali.

Ma il problema ora è capire se il Governo seguirà o no la chiusura pressochè totalee immediata delle attività decisa dalla Lombardia e nelle prossime ore il premier Conte non potrà più temporeggiare ma dovrà decidere dopo un’alternaza tra protagonismo e indecisionismo.

Oltre alle notizie luttuose – che fanno dell’Italia il Paese dove si muore di più per Covid-19 – e a un virus che non dà tregua soprattutto al Nord, c’è però almeno una positiva e cioè la massiccia disponibilità di medici che a migliaia hanno risposto positivamente all’appello del Governo in cerca di sanitari disposti a scendere in trincea contro il Coronavirus.

C’è però anche una notizia negativa, che colpisce il mondo dello sport e del calcio: il campione argentino della Juventus, Paulo Dybala, è risultato positivo ai test sul Coronavirus. E’ il terzo juventino – dopo Rugani e Matuidi – che dovrà affrontare la quarantena mentre la ripresa del campionato di calcio appare sempre più problematica. Ma il virus non guarda in faccia a nessuno e ai test sono infatti risultati positivi anche i milanisti Paolo Maldini e il figlio Daniel, che ha di recente esordito in serie A

