Coronavirus, in Germania frontiere chiuse: addio Schengen

La Germania ci ripensa e blocca la circolazione delle persone ai confini con con Svizzera, Austria, Lussemburgo, Francia e Danimarca – Sulla stessa linea Austria, Svizzera, Polonia, Repubblica Ceca e da ieri il Portogallo – Il trattato di Schengen è sospeso un po’ ovunque

Anche se il coronavirus ormai circola ovunque, sono sempre di più i Paesi europei che in questi giorni decidono di chiudere le frontiere per contenere l’epidemia. Gli accordi di Schengen, insomma, non esistono più: sospesi un po’ ovunque, al punto da preoccupare la Commissione Ue.

Perfino la Germania, che finora si era schierata contro la politica dell’isolamento, ha annunciato domenica il blocco delle frontiere con Svizzera, Austria, Lussemburgo, Francia e Danimarca. “La situazione è molto seria”, ha detto il ministro dell’Interno, Horst Seehofer. Da lunedì mattina alle otto si può entrare nel Paese “soltanto adducendo motivazioni solide”. Per il momento, precisa il ministro, continuano a passare senza problemi soltanto le merci e i pendolari.

Stesso discorso in Francia: Parigi rafforza i controlli al confine e limita al massimo i passaggi, senza però ostacolare le merci.

Si blindano anche Polonia e Repubblica Ceca, mentre la Spagna ha schierato l’esercito nelle strade e usa i droni per controllare i movimenti delle persone dopo l’isolamento quasi totale imposto nei giorni scorsi.

Il Portogallo ha deciso di chiudere ai turisti il confine con la Spagna per almeno un mese.

In Austria, invece, dopo il blocco delle frontiere il governo di Vienna ha chiuso anche negozi, ristoranti, parchi giochi e campi sportivi.

La sospensione di Schengen sul versante della circolazione dei cittadini è una possibilità esplicitamente prevista dagli accordi in caso di crisi sanitaria. Tuttavia, a preoccupare Bruxelles è l’eventualità che alcuni Paesi decidano d’interrompere anche il flusso delle merci. I blocchi in vigore hanno già causato code di decine di chilometri alle frontiere di Austria e Repubblica Ceca, coinvolgendo naturalmente anche i tir.

Se la situazione peggiorasse ulteriormente, anche gli approvvigionamenti alimentari rischierebbero di risentirne. Ma per il momento tutti i governi dell’Ue continuano a rassicurare i propri cittadini su questo fronte: i supermercati – dicono – saranno sempre aperti e riforniti.

