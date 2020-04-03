Condividi

Coronavirus, Facebook lancia assistenza su Whatsapp

Il servizio si chiama Facta: chiunque può chiedere delucidazioni scrivendo in chat, risponde il team di fact checker di Pagella Politica.

Finalmente Facebook scende in campo in maniera concreta contro le fake news legate al coronavirus. Il social network più utilizzato nel mondo occidentale ha infatti lanciato un progetto pilota, partendo proprio dall’Italia che nelle ultime settimane è stato l’epicentro della diffusione del Covid-19: si chiama Facta ed è fondamentalmente un numero di assistenza su Whatsapp (che ricordiamolo fa sempre parte di Facebook) che tutti possono contattare in qualsiasi momento per avere delucidazioni su questa o quella informazione sospetta.

Il numero è 345-6022504 e si possono sia scrivere messaggi di testo che mandare audio, o video, o anche immagini. Dopo aver mandato la propria domanda, un team di fact checker (sono quelli di Pagella Politica, il più importante sito italiano dedicato al fact checking, soprattutto del mondo politico) risponderà inviando un link per il trattamento dei dati: è infatti possibile che vengano utilizzati dei cookie che tracciano i dati personali e per questo viene espressamente chiesto il consenso all’utente, che dovrà dunque rispondere “acconsento” scrivendolo direttamente sulla chat.

Sul sito di Facta è poi possibile anche segnalare delle bufale: in quel caso oltre a nome e cognome è chiesto all’utente anche l’indirizzo email. Pagella Politica, online dall’ottobre del 2012, è uno dei siti considerati più affidabili a livello internazionale, tanto da aver ottenuto nel settembre del 2019 il badge dell’International fact checking network, che valuta i criteri di correttezza e trasparenza. Con questa operazione Facebook lancia proprio in Italia, Paese dove purtroppo le fake news si stanno sprecando, un segnale di partecipazione attiva contro il fenomeno.

Quello di Facta è inoltre il primo progetto che coinvolge il mondo privato, visto che finora il social network fondato da Mark Zuckerberg si era limitato ad accordi con governi o organizzazioni internazionali, mettendo a disposizione canali WhatsApp istituzionali, che però rispondono solo tramite chatbot in modalità FAQ.

