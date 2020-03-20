Coronavirus e viaggi, ecco come cambia il turismo

L’estate è in arrivo e gli operatori, epidemia permettendo, provano a limitare i danni offrendo soluzioni flessibili: il caso di Portale Sardegna.

Come sopravvive il turismo in tempi di coronavirus? Abbassando i prezzi o offrendo soluzioni di massima flessibilità. Premesso che per qualche settimana (forse mese) saremo tutt’altro che in condizione di spostarci in giro per l’Italia e il mondo, tuttavia l’estate non è poi così lontana e, Covid-19 permettendo, è anche giusto iniziare a farci pensierino. A difendere il turismo italiano ci sta già provando Portale Sardegna, il tour operator online quotato in Borsa e specializzato proprio sull’isola dei nuraghi: proprio per invitare italiani (e perché no stranieri) a scegliere nonostante tutto per le vacanze estive, sta proponendo vantaggi esclusivi con la sicurezza di poter annullare la prenotazione fino a pochi giorni prima della partenza.

La piattaforma, che è un’OTA (dunque si potrebbe considerare una sorta di Booking sarda), di comune accordo con numerosi hotel, residence, case vacanze e villaggi turistici, offre dunque la possibilità di prenotare la propria vacanza usufruendo del servizio di cancellazione gratuita: in caso di disdetta o annullamento fino a pochi giorni prima dalla partenza, il viaggiatore non ricorre a penali. Inoltre, per i viaggiatori che quest’anno sceglieranno la Sardegna sarà a disposizione l’innovativa rete dei Sardinia Local Expert, che, nei Portale Sardegna Point aperti nelle principali località dell’isola, offriranno un’assistenza speciale personalizzata in loco, per vivere tutte le migliori esperienze del territorio sardo, ricevendo supporto e informazioni di ogni tipo.

“Abbiamo piena fiducia nelle autorità – ha commentato Massimiliano Cossu, Amministratore Delegato di Portale Sardegna – e nelle disposizioni di prevenzione adottate per contenere l’emergenza sanitaria che ha colpito il nostro bellissimo Paese. Il nostro auspicio è che queste misure così drastiche consentiranno a tutti gli italiani di trascorrere le loro vacanze in totale sicurezza nei mesi tradizionalmente dedicati al riposo. Siamo ben consapevoli che una sfida di tale portata per il nostro Paese si possa vincere solamente con un forte spirito di rinnovata unità nazionale e senso civico. Nella consapevolezza che un’impresa debba sempre reagire alle mutate condizioni di mercato anche quelle più avverse e al fine di ridurre le preoccupazioni di chi oggi vuole prenotare le vacanze estive, abbiamo deciso di introdurre assieme agli operatori delle politiche di cancellazione maggiormente flessibili, che permettano di annullare la prenotazione senza penali fino a tre giorni prima della partenza”.