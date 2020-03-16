Condividi

Coronavirus: da Generali uno sportello legale per imprese

Realizzata attraverso una partnership fra Das e 4cLegal, l’iniziativa permette a enti e aziende di ottenere una consulenza legale gratuita sulle tematiche connesse alla gestione dell’epidemia

Das, compagnia assicurativa di Generali Italia specializzata nella tutela legale, dà vita a uno “sportello legale” in partnership con 4cLegal per supportare gli enti e le imprese italiane nell’affrontare le conseguenze del coronavirus.

In particolare, allo sportello si potranno ottenere informazioni relative allo smartworking, al telelavoro e alla privacy, ma non solo. Gli esperti forniranno chiarimenti anche sulle misure a sostegno delle imprese e su cosa accade in caso di mancato rispetto delle condizioni contrattuali, ad esempio per annullamenti di eventi, forniture di beni e servizi o altro.

“La mission di 4cLegal – spiega Alessandro Renna, Founder & CEO di 4cLegal – è mettere in contatto chi necessita di assistenza legale con chi ha le competenze necessarie per fornirla. Gli Avvocati professionisti che sono stati coinvolti nell’iniziativa, tra cui alcuni Legali selezionati del network di DAS, hanno evidenziato significative esperienze nelle materie rilevanti in questa situazione e hanno confermato la loro disponibilità a offrire un primo consulto gratuito”.

L’iniziativa rientra nel piano di iniziative e azioni #InsiemeGeneriamoFiducia a supporto dell’ecosistema di stakeholder di Generali per superare l’emergenza Covid-19.

“In una situazione come quella che tutti noi stiamo vivendo – dichiara Roberto Grasso, Director & General Manager di DAS SpA – abbiamo deciso di attivarci per mettere a disposizione del tessuto imprenditoriale italiano oltre 60 anni di specializzazione nella tutela legale. La consulenza, già compresa tra i servizi garantiti all’interno delle polizze a tutti gli assicurati della compagnia, viene estesa anche a enti, imprese e professionisti non clienti che si trovino a dover affrontare difficoltà e dubbi di natura legale per far fronte alla situazione attuale”.

Gli enti e le imprese che vogliano richiedere una consulenza legale allo sportello possono contattare il servizio Consuldas al numero 800.84.90.90, attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 8 alle 18, oppure scrivere una mail a consuldas@das.it. Das e 4cLegal organizzeranno un contatto in audio o video conferenza per un consulto gratuito. 

