Conte: fuori i Benetton. Renzi avverte: “Basta populismi”

In due interviste rilasciate ai giornali il Premier non usa mezzi termini: “Non sacrificheremo il bene pubblico sull’altare dei loro interessi”, ma il leader di Iv, Matteo Renzi frena: “Evitare gli slogan populisti”



Si infiamma il duello tra Autostrade e il Governo dopo la sentenza della Corte Costituzionale che ha dato torto alla controllata di Atlantia e l’offerta presentata nel fine settimana dalla stessa società, sonoramente bocciata dall’Esecutivo.

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, in due interviste rilasciate a La Stampa e a Il Fatto Quotidiano non usa mezzi termini: “I Benetton non hanno ancora capito che questo governo non accetterà di sacrificare il bene pubblico sull’altare dei loro interessi privati“, afferma il Premier sulle pagine del quotidiano piemontese. E su quelle del giornale diretto da Marco Travaglio ribadisce: “È altrettanto inaccettabile la pretesa di Aspi di perpetuare il regime di favore in caso di nuovi inadempimenti degli obblighi di concessione”, “i Benetton non prendono in giro il presidente del Consiglio, ma i famigliari delle vittime del ponte Morandi e tutti gli italiani“.

L’offerta di Aspi, lo ricordiamo, prevede risarcimenti per 3,4 miliardi, investimenti sulla rete per 13,2 miliardi più 7 miliardi per la manutenzione, nonché il taglio delle tariffe e la riduzione della quota sotto il 51%.

Sulla questione è intervenuto anche il leader di Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi che su Facebook invita a evitare “slogan populisti”: “I populisti chiedono da due anni la revoca della concessione ad Autostrade. Facile da dire, difficile da fare. Perché se revochi senza titolo fai un regalo ai privati, ai Benetton, ai soci e apri un contenzioso miliardario che crea incertezza, blocco cantieri, licenziamenti. Questa è la verità. A dire la verità si perdono forse punti nei sondaggi, ma si salvano le nuove generazioni da miliardi di debiti”, scrive Renzi.

“La strada è un’altra – continua – Se proprio lo Stato vuole tornare nella proprietà, l’unica possibilità è una operazione su Atlantia con un aumento di capitale e l’intervento di Cdp (Cassa depositi e prestiti). Operazione trasparente, società quotata, progetto industriale globale. Non ci sono alternative serie e credibili. Il populismo urla slogan, la politica propone soluzioni”.

La possibile revoca della concessione sarà discussa nel corso del consiglio dei ministri in programma per domani, 14 luglio.

Nel frattempo in Borsa il titolo Atlantia va a picco. Dopo il -8,3% segnato giovedì, il titolo ha avviato le contrattazioni in ribasso del 12% a 11.7 euro. Alle 11.20 le azioni sono bloccate in asta di volatilità, con un ribasso teorico pari a -13,7%.