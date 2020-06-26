Condividi

Consulenza finanziaria: gratis o a pagamento? Campagna Beuc

L’organizzazione Europea dei consumatori Beuc sostiene che alla base dei principali scandali finanziari ci siano anche le commissioni garantite ai consulenti finanziari e propone di vietarle – Ma naturalmente del tutto diverso è il discorso per i consulenti davvero indipendenti che non vendono nessun prodotto

I consulenti finanziari dovrebbero prendere commissioni sui prodotti che vendono? No, secondo l’Organizzazione Europea dei Consumatori (Beuc) che nel 2018 ha lanciato una campagna, The price of bad advice – “Il prezzo dei cattivi consigli”, che proseguirà fino alla fine del 2020. 

All’interno dell’iniziativa, rilanciata in Italia da Consultique, società di consulenza indipendente, l’associazione europea ha raccolto e analizzato i maggiori scandali finanziari esplosi negli ultimi anni in Europa. Secondo la Beuc, alla base di molti di essi e dei conseguenti danni subiti dai risparmiatori ci sono “consulenze finanziarie non adeguate” spesso fornite sulla base delle commissioni garantite ai consulenti dai singoli prodotti e non sulla base delle esigenze dei clienti. 

In un articolo dal titolo “Le commissioni sono state un fattore centrale dietro a molti recenti scandali di mis-selling nella consulenza finanziaria”, la Beuc spiega che i consulenti finanziari sarebbero incoraggiati a distribuire ai risparmiatori prodotti di investimento a costo più elevato e che garantiscono una commissione più alta, scartando strumenti che invece danno accesso a remunerazioni più irrisorie.

Sulla base di queste considerazioni, “per assicurare che la consulenza finanziaria offerta ai clienti risponda alle loro esigenze, il pagamento delle commissioni dovrebbe essere vietato sui prodotti d’investimento e sui prodotti finanziari complessi in tutta Europa”, propone la Beuc.

Negli ultimi anni, in Europa diversi Governi hanno già vietato il pagamento di commissioni ai consulenti finanziari e stabilito limiti derivanti dal rendere trasparenti le commissioni all’interno dei prodotti nella lotta contro i conflitti di interesse. Tra essi figurano il Regno Unito e i Paesi Bassi, che le hanno vietate nel 2013.

In Italia, ad oggi, non esiste nessun tipo di divieto alle commissioni, che anzi rappresentano un metodo diffuso per la remunerazione dei consulenti bancari e di reti. Del tutto diverso è però il discorso per i consulenti indipendenti, che nonn vendono nessun prodotto finanziario. Dal primo dicembre 2018, segnala Consultique, è infatti nato l’albo OCF che racchiude anche i consulenti finanziari indipendenti che, non essendo legati alle banche e alle reti, non ricevono commissioni sui prodotti che vendono, ma vengono pagati “a parcella”, rispettando dunque le caratteristiche descritte da BEUC.

